Pioneer Natural Resources: Exit The Stock If Exxon Mobil Announces A Deal

Summary

  • Exxon Mobil is reportedly close to acquiring Pioneer Natural Resources in a mega deal, the largest for Exxon since acquiring Mobil in 1999.
  • If true, investors should prefer a cash deal over Exxon Mobil stock due to limited growth potential and higher returns expected from Pioneer shareholders.
  • Pioneer investors should use any spike in the stock price on a deal announcement to unload shares, as the stock is unlikely to reach higher prices.
Emergency exit signs on white wall

AnthonyRosenberg/E+ via Getty Images

Exxon Mobil (XOM) appears on the verge of closing a mega deal to acquire Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD). The rumored deal would be the largest for Exxon since acquiring Mobil

44.13K Followers

Stone Fox Capital (aka Mark Holder) is a CPA with degrees in Accounting and Finance. He is also Series 65 licensed and has 30 years of investing experience, including 10 years as a portfolio manager.

Mark leads the investing group Out Fox The Street where he shares stock picks and deep research to help readers uncover potential multibaggers while managing portfolio risk via diversification. Features include various model portfolios, stock picks with identifiable catalysts, daily updates, real-time alerts, and access to community chat and direct chat with Mark for questions. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

The information contained herein is for informational purposes only. Nothing in this article should be taken as a solicitation to purchase or sell securities. Before buying or selling any stock, you should do your own research and reach your own conclusion or consult a financial advisor. Investing includes risks, including loss of principal.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (4)

m
magenta17
Today, 2:10 PM
Comments (5.05K)
Not sure about that. Other bidders may come into play!!! Longz XOM PXD CVX :-)
R
RockNBlues
Today, 2:04 PM
Premium
Comments (392)
"The issue is that Exxon Mobil looks to close the deal only days after WTI spiked to $90. The energy giant isn't buying Pioneer Natural Resources on energy price weakness and the stock just surged to all-time highs and quickly pulled back."

Pretty misleading, wouldn't you say, since oil just fell back to about $82. Maybe you shouldn't have left that part out.
J
JackCr
Today, 1:59 PM
Investing Group
Comments (7.68K)
@Stone Fox Capital

Thanks for the analysis!

Any possibility Pioneer will push for a higher offer, or for a competing bid surfacing, or is this a done deal?

……..
W
William Frey
Today, 2:14 PM
Investing Group
Comments (1.1K)
@JackCr PXD and XOM discussed a deal back in April and that should have motivated a review of other potential acquirers and opened the door to an offer from someone else. Nothing emerged and with Sheffield retiring PXD will not be the same in 2024. I think this deal will happen (barring governmental interference) and a competing offer is remote IMHO. In addition to the unknown of cash vs. stock for the acquisition, it is not clear whether XOM wants to pick up PXD's cash hoard or will allow it to be distributed to shareholders and what PXD can do with its cash flow from operations during the period for approval. If shareholders will benefit from the cash on hand and operating cash flow during approval, $260 looks a lot better than if XOM benefits from those.
