Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

The Most Common Misconception About REIT Investing In This Environment

Oct. 06, 2023 2:17 PM ETGMRE, O1 Comment
Roberts Berzins, CFA profile picture
Roberts Berzins, CFA
2.45K Followers

Summary

  • REITs face structural headwinds from higher costs of financing, which is a critical constituency in the process of how REITs create a value.
  • If the interest rates remain elevated, many REITs will suffer and most likely continue to register a negative performance.
  • Some REIT investors consider favourable supply and demand dynamics, as well as REIT's ability to increase rents via CPI-indexation or embedded escalators, as notable mitigants.
  • I elaborate through Realty Income and Global Medical REIT that such an assumption in incorrect.

REIT Real Estate Investment Trust banner. REIT definition, neon concept, marketing, technology. 3D render

bin kontan

As many of my readers have probably noticed, lately, I have paid a very close attention to the REIT balance sheets and debt financing structures.

I think that restrictive interest rates for a long period of time

This article was written by

Roberts Berzins, CFA profile picture
Roberts Berzins, CFA
2.45K Followers

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of GMRE, O either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

D
Dartz
Today, 2:51 PM
Premium
Comments (130)
This was a nice piece of writing providing evidence on your thesis that we have a common misconception on REITs. We have a number of REIT focused SA authors recommending "buy the dip" or "back up the truck" to buy beat down REITS right now. Your piece here is a great counterpoint.

You say: "The following are the main avenues through which this risk is most likely set to render a painful impact:" I'd add a fourth bullet here. If the REITs sell a property, CAP rates are likely to be higher, and sales prices lower.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.