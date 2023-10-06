WesAbrams

Warren Buffett counsels the average investor to buy an index fund and otherwise leave the markets alone. While I appreciate Mr. Buffett’s advice, I’m not a big fan of exchange traded funds. For one, I’m not the average investor. For lack of a better way to articulate this, I’m a stock market nerd.

I enjoy dissecting investments, and I also relish the thrill of victory (although I occasionally suffer the agony of defeat.) My portfolio tends to outperform the S&P 500, and I have a steady and growing stream of passive income from dividend stocks. But despite my near aversion to ETFs, I must admit that my largest position is in the Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD).

In a portfolio that has nearly one hundred investments, SCHD is but one of five ETFs in which I hold a position, and I have been happily adding to the ETF as the share price languishes. It is also nearly twice the size of my second largest investment.

Dragged down by the markets’ recent dismissal of dividend-bearing stocks, SCHD just began to lag the S&P 500 in terms of ten-year total returns. Even so, the ETF’s 5-year total return rate is essentially tied with the S&P 500. Furthermore, SCHD yields 3.77% and has a 5-year dividend growth rate of 13.9%.

Additionally, an ETF that is new to my portfolio, but one that I am greedily embracing, is the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ).

With a launch that dates to the closing weeks of 2016, COWZ hasn’t been around long enough to compare returns over a ten-year time frame. However, the fund’s total returns over the last five years are nearly 75% versus a total return for the S&P 500 of about 60%. And once again, investors are reaping a bigger dividend: COWZ sports a yield of 2.13% and a 5-year growth rate of 20%.

Adding these numbers up, and assuming an investor held equal-sized positions of COWZ and SCHD, would have resulted in beating the S&P 500’s total 5-year return by about 7%. And today, you would have investments with an average yield just a hair below 3% and a dividend growth rate touching 17%. Assuming that growth rate holds, in a half-decade, the combined yield on cost will hit roughly 6.6%.

That’s well enough, but while these ETFs have a history of beating the markets, they use starkly differing strategies to reach that goal. Depending on the circumstances, either method could count as a positive or a negative. Even so, two ways of identifying investments do provide a degree of diversification.

Why SCHD Is For Me

In the past, I’ve described SCHD as the crème de la crème of all ETFs, and a long history of delivering strong returns is why the fund is my single largest investment.

From 2012 through 2022, SCHD only posted negative returns in three years. In the worst of those years, which was 2018, the ETF provided a total annual return of negative 5.56%. However, the S&P 500 fell by 6.24% that year.

During the remaining eight years, SCHD notched double-digit annual total returns, and the average annual total return in that time span was 14.21%.

If you head to Schwab’s exchange trade fund report card, you will find the following:

The investment seeks to track as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100™ Index. To pursue its goal, the fund generally invests in stocks that are included in the index. The index is designed to measure the performance of high dividend yielding stocks issued by U.S. companies that have a record of consistently paying dividends, selected for fundamental strength relative to their peers, based on financial ratios. The fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets in these stocks.

With a net expense ratio of 0.06%, SCHD utilizes seven quality screens to create a portfolio of approximately 100 stocks that paid dividends for at least ten consecutive years.

The fund focuses on free cash flow to debt, return on equity, projected yield, and dividend growth rates in making its selections. To be considered, a ticker must rank in the top half of the indicated annual dividend (IAD), which is the estimated amount of total dividends on a share of stock for the coming year.

The portfolio's 52% average payout ratio indicates the fund’s dividend payment is safe, and SCHD has increased the dividend every year since its inception.

SCHD limits individual stocks to 4% of the index, and no sector can constitute over 25% of the index, as measured at the time of index construction, reconstitution and rebalance. The fund does not invest in REITs.

The top ten holdings are 40.73% of total portfolio assets. The large value category constitutes 30.15% of total holdings, and medium and small cap stocks make up about 21% of the portfolio.

Top Ten Holdings

Amgen (AMGN) 4.4%, AbbVie (ABBV) 4.25%, Chevron (CVX) 4.2%, Pfizer (PFE) 4.14%, PepsiCo (PEP) 4.03%, Merck (MRK) 4.01%, Cisco Systems (CSCO) 3.94%, Texas Instruments (TXN) 3.93%, Verizon (VZ) 3.93%, Broadcom (AVGO) 3.92%.

SECTOR WEIGHTINGS as of 10/04/2023

Industrials 17.9%, Health Care 16.8%, Financials 15.0%, Consumer Staples 12.9%, Information Technology 11.9%, Energy 9.7%, Consumer Discretionary 7.8%, Communication Services 4.4%, Materials 3.3%, Utilities 0.3%.

Of the stocks that make up the current portfolio, 56% are rated as having a wide moat and 34% a narrow moat.

The overwhelming majority of the companies have investment grade credit ratings. The current portfolio generates an ROIC of 21%, and an FCF margin of 16%.

The average P/E ratio for SCHD now stands at 14.9x versus the 12-year average for that metric of 15.9x.

SCHD has a 14% annual portfolio turnover rate.

Schwab gives the ETF a 3-year rating of three and a 5-year, 10-year and overall rating of five. For historic returns, SCHD is rated as a five, and for risk, the ETF receives a two.

Lipper rates ETFs on four factors: total return, consistent return, preservation of capital and expenses. They award SCHD 5 stars across the board, and Morningstar also gives SCHD a 5 star rating.

I’ll Be Buying This ETF Till The COWZ Come Home

The COWZ ETF has a starkly differing means of evaluating prospective investments compared to SCHD. Here is a description of the fund as described on my brokerage site:

The investment seeks to track the total return performance, before fees and expenses, of the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 Index (the "index"). Under normal circumstances, at least 80% of the fund's total assets (exclusive of collateral held from securities lending) will be invested in the component securities of the index. The index uses an objective, rules-based methodology to provide exposure to large and mid-capitalization U.S. companies with high free cash flow yields. Companies with high free cash flow yields are commonly referred to as "cash cows."

So COWZ focuses on the top 100 high free cash flow yielding stocks in the Russell 1000. The fund does so by dissecting the companies and evaluating them in terms of free cash flow and enterprise value. However, the FCF yield on each stock is backward looking, as the fund judges companies according to last year’s FCF yield.

Pacer

COWZ has an expense ratio of 0.49%. All holdings are evaluated, reconstituted and rebalanced on a quarterly basis, at which time no ticker can comprise over 2% of the fund.

COWZ has an annual turnover rate of 90%.

That is not a misprint. The turnover rate is 90%, which I’ll admit, initially gave me pause. However, considering that COWZ now has nearly seven years of market-beating returns to its credit, I have to acknowledge that the fund has likely found a formidable formula for success.

Top Ten Holdings

McKesson (MCK) 2.25%, CVS Health (CVS) 2.23%, Exxon Mobil (XOM) 2.16%, Chevron (CVX) 2.15%, Marathon Petroleum (MPC) 2.13%, Valero Energy (VLO) 2.12%, AbbVie (ABBV) 2.1%, Phillips 66 (PSX) 2.09%, Diamondback Energy (FANG) 2.06%, Cheniere Energy (LNG) 2.06%

Mid-cap value constitutes nearly a quarter of the top ten holdings. Giant and large-cap companies make up about 37% of holdings, while mid-cap comprises just over 52% of the entire portfolio, and small-cap stocks are 10% of investments.

About 98% of the portfolio consists of domestic stocks.

SECTOR WEIGHTINGS as of 08/31/2023

Energy 32.7 %, Health Care 17.6%, Consumer Discretionary 14.7%, Materials 12.6%, Consumer Staples 6.5%, Industrials 6.1%, Information Technology 5.4%, Communication Services 2.5%, Financials 1.8%, Utilities 0.1%

Obviously, a very large portion of COWZ is invested in big oil companies. While these stocks will be rebalanced back to 2% risk caps, that large weighting in a single sector could be cause for concern.

It is here that I must hearken back to the fund’s 90% annual turnover rate. Last year, the fund only had 3% of the portfolio in energy stocks. Today COWZ has close to a quarter of the fund invested in energy.

However, consider this. The beaten-down financial sector now has a mere 1.8% weighting in the fund. My point is that COWZ methodology makes for an agile strategy that brings winners aboard and casts potential losers below deck.

Schwab gives COWZ a 3-year, 5-year, and overall rating of five. For historic returns, the fund is rated as a five, and for risk, the ETF receives a three.

Lipper rates COWZ a 5 for total return and consistent return and a 4 for preservation of capital.

Morningstar also gives COWZ a 5-star rating.

Summation

I want to state that I am not against investing in bonds and the like: however, I believe many investors have gone too far in embracing bonds and other high-yield investments while turning away from dividend stocks.

Over and over again, I see comments stating that bonds are “risk free investments.” The fact is it simply ain’t so.

Case in point, last week's Wall Street Journal article, "Bonds Track Toward Another Year of Dismal Returns."

Here is part of the piece:

After bonds posted a historically bad 2022, many on Wall Street argued that this year would mark a decisive rebound. Instead, the widely tracked Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate bond index has lost 1.1% through Thursday, including price changes and interest payments—putting it on track for its third consecutive year of negative returns. Losses happen in investing. But bonds are often touted as a safe option for investors, particularly those nearing retirement. Before 2022, the Bloomberg index had never delivered negative returns for even two consecutive years. Overall, “it’s gone from OK to terrible” for bonds this year, said Sonu Varghese, global macro strategist at Carson Group, a financial advisory firm.

I now ask you to ponder the following. In particular, take a look at the 2000 through 2009 time frame, the period known as the “Lost Decade for Stocks.”

The much-vaunted S&P 500 couldn’t even eke out a positive return over that decade. However, 1st, 2nd, and 3rd quintile dividend-bearing stocks provided a positive return. The same is true on both counts with the 1930 through 1939 time frame, a period that included the Great Depression.

Don’t mistake my intent. I am not claiming we are about to suffer through another Great Depression or a decade of zero returns for the S&P. I’m simply pointing to the reliable returns provided by dividend stocks over a near century-long time frame.

I'll add that in the first half of 2023, dividend stocks recorded their worst performance since 2019.

I rate SCHD and COWZ as buys, and I’m accumulating shares in both ETFs.

Let me add one more observation. I conduct a quarterly review of my portfolio. The closer I come to the day when I’m forced into required minimum distributions, the more I lean towards higher-yielding stocks. Even so, the bulk of my investments are in tickers with a history of rapid dividend growth.

My recent assessment determined that my dividends have an average 3-year growth rate of just over 10%. Meanwhile, my portfolio’s yield on current cost is about 4.7%.

Frankly, as long as my dividends continue to grow at roughly that rate or better, and I have a yield on current cost above 4%, I could care less where the markets are headed. In fact, short of a permanent apocalypse, the lower the better, as I can use my dividend payments to add more shares at a lower cost. And all the while, my stream of passive income continues to grow.