September's Strong Jobs Report Is Likely To Steepen The Yield Curve Further

hannerjo/E+ via Getty Images

The September jobs report was much stronger than expected, rising by 336,000 vs. an expected 170,000. What also was surprising was the big revision for the month of August, which rose to 227,000 from an initial 187,000.

The jaw-dropping results pushed rates across the Treasury curve sharply higher, even with the 30-year rate briefly crossing above the 5% mark. It also has resulted in a 10-year real yield pushing up to almost 2.5%, both new cycle highs. This jobs report hits home about the need for the Fed to keep monetary policy higher for longer, and this is something that the equity market has defied since the beginning of the rate hiking cycle.

The equity market bet heavily on rates falling aggressively in the second half of 2023 and 2024, following the collapse of SVB and the regional banking crisis, as financial conditions eased. But starting in June, it became clear the economy wasn't heading to a recession, as economic data for the second quarter came in stronger than expected, and third quarter data has come in even better than the second quarter date.

This has pushed yields up dramatically, given the Fed Funds rate and the potential for another rate hike before the year ends. It seems that rates on the back of the Treasury curve could rise even higher. The spread between the 10- and the 2-year has narrowed to -25 bps, while the 30-year minus the 3-month Treasury rate has narrowed to around -50 bps. These curves are steepening as the back of the yield curve rises to the front of the yield curve.

Bloomberg

The steepening of the yield along with the stronger dollar is resulting in high yield spreads also pushing higher, which has led equity prices lower over the past few weeks, as the earnings yield of the S&P 500 rises, too.

Bloomberg

The market is now entering a new point in the cycle, where we have passed the effect of monetary policy tightening. We're now at the point where the bond market is taking over where the Fed has left off. That means instead of rates rising on the front of the yield curve, rates are now rising further due to the stronger-than-expected economic data tied with the Fed policy.

Due to the steepening of the yield curve, the 10-year rate may rise by another 25 bps in the coming weeks, pushing the rate beyond the 5% level. That's a key level I noted a few weeks ago, that the 10-year was likely headed.

TradingView

It's generally when the yield curve steepens when stocks begin to struggle. More recently, some of the cycles with the largest steepening have resulted in very strong declines in equities.

Bloomberg

It also seems as if, at this point, stocks are trading with changes in the yield curve and credit spreads, not directly with the actual nominal rate. This has been most notable when comparing the Markit CDX HY CDSI Index and comparing it to the S&P 500 earnings yield. The two have been following each other closely now for several months.

Bloomberg

However, when looking at the spread between the S&P 500 earning yield and the 10-year rate, that spread has continued to decline and has now fallen to less than 1%, a level not seen since 2005. Overall, the narrowing of this spread tells us that stocks are expensive vs. bonds. But this indicates that stocks are more sensitive at this point to changes in spreads than they are to actual rates.

Bloomberg

However, it seems likely that spreads can continue to widen, especially entering the part of the cycle where the lag effects of monetary policy come into play. One reason monetary policy has been so ineffective could be the bond market's inability to price what higher for longer properly meant, specifically how high those rates would need to be. Now that the Fed is near the end of its cycle, it's becoming clear that the long end of the yield curve may settle out at roughly 5% or higher, which would at least get the yield curve flat.

With a flatter yield curve and high rates across the curve, it seems likely that we should start to see the effects of higher rates work their way through the economy, and that probably means that at some point over the next few months, the economy begins to slow, and more importantly it probably means that earnings estimates for the S&P 500 in 2024 start to come down.

Earnings estimates are about $244 per share and are expected to grow by around 11% in 2024 from roughly $220 in 2023. However, with rates on the back of the curve surging and real yields trading at around 2.5%, it seems more likely that economic growth should begin to slow, and that likely means earnings overall begin to move lower as we go through the third quarter earnings season.

Bloomberg

Whether or not earnings in 2024 can grow by the estimate is yet to be seen, but if the economic growth does start to feel the effects of higher rates on the back of the curve and credit spread due to widening more, then it may turn out that these estimates need to come down.

Today's job report isn't likely to change the course of higher for longer monetary policy, and that probably means that rates on the back of the curve stay at current levels with a big risk of going higher.