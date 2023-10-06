Charles River Laboratories: Diving Into The Lab (Rating Upgrade)
Summary
- Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. shares have fallen over 20% due to a tougher 2023 outlook and divestment of the avian vaccine business.
- The company's strong momentum during the pandemic led to shares peaking at $450, but they have since fallen to around $200.
- Despite setbacks in 2023, I am re-establishing a full position in Charles River Laboratories on the back of the current enticing share price.
- Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of Value In Corporate Events get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »
In November of last year, I believed that shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) were in price discovery. This came after the business saw slower growth being accompanied by modest margin pressure.
The selloff created a nice entry point over the summer of last year. As shares saw a quick recovery in the autumn, I was a bit in doubt whether to take profits, or hold onto my investment.
Having ended up selling part of my position, I am looking to re-establish a full position below the $200 mark here again. Shares have fallen over 20% in response to a tougher 2023 outlook amidst a divestment and stoppage of NHP shipments. These two developments mean that 2023 is somewhat of a lost year, as the current setback looks enticing enough to initiate a full position again.
A Recap
Charles River Laboratories was a $150 stock pre-pandemic, and the strong momentum in the wake of the pandemic meant that shares peaked around the $450 mark in 2021. With the strong demand reversing, shares fell to the $200 mark in the summer of 2022, but then shares recovered to $250 per share in November of last year.
Charles River is a $3 billion drug discovery, non-clinical development and manufacturing business. The company employs over 20,000 workers which facilitate biotechnology, pharmaceutical, academic and government-related clients. The business has a small overrepresentation in North America, but has substantial operations in Europe and Asia as well. Discovery activities make up for about two-thirds of revenues, accompanied by research and manufacturing activities.
The company generated $2.9 billion in sales in 2020, on which it reported earnings of around $8 per share (on an adjusted basis) based on a share count of 50 million shares. The company saw a strong 2021 as revenues rose by 21% to over $3.5 billion, with adjusted earnings up 27% to $10.32 per share. Taking advantage of the operating momentum, the company announced a $875 million deal for Cognate Biosciences, a $48 million deal for Retrogenix and a $292 million deal for Vigene Biosciences.
With net debt seen at $2.2 billion, leverage ratios came in around 3 times. 2022 looked like smooth sailing, with full year sales originally seen up another 14%, and earnings seen between $11.50 and $11.75 per share. On the back of this (anticipated) momentum, the company announced another deal, this time acquiring Explora BioLabs in a $295 million deal.
Through the summer of 2022, the company cut the full year sales guidance, with sales now seen up around 10%, a four percent cut in the guidance, due to a strong dollar. The earnings per share guidance was cut back by eighty cents to $10.70-$10.95 per share. The company largely maintained the guidance following the third quarter earnings report, as net debt of $2.75 billion was a bit high, although it would come down a bit after the company announced a $170 million divestment of the Avian vaccine business.
After deducting about $1.30 per share in stock-based compensation expense, realistic earnings just shy of $10 per share translated into a demanding 25 times multiple at $242 in November. Having bought small around $200 over the summer, I was tempted to take some profits on my position, which I partially did.
Coming Down
After CRL shares peaked around the $250 mark in November of last year, shares came down to the $200 mark by March, and shares have been trading in a relative tight range since around the $200 mark, now trading at $191 per share.
In January, Charles River announced a bolt-on deal as it acquired SAMDI Tech, with the company acquiring the remaining 80% stake in the business which it did not yet own in a $50 million deal.
In February, the company posted a 12% increase in full year sales to $3.96 billion after a very strong fourth quarter. The company posted GAAP operating profits of $651 million after no less than $147 million in amortization charges on intangible assets. GAAP earnings came in at $9.48 per share, as adjusted earnings of $11.12 per share topped the revised guidance.
The guidance for 2023 was impacted by a range of items. The company decided to suspend its non-human primate (NHP) shipments after it received a subpoena from the Department of Justice, with that move set to cut full sales growth by 2-4%. Moreover, the divestment of the avian vaccine business was set to cut adjusted earnings by $1.20-$1.40 per share.
Hence, full year reported sales growth is seen at a midpoint of 3%, with adjusted earnings seen between $9.70 and $10.90 per share, with the decline mostly due to the divestment.
In May, Charles River posted a more than 12% increase in first quarter sales to $1.03 billion, with adjusted earnings up a percent to $2.78 per share. Following a resilient quarter, the company hiked the full year guidance in a minimal fashion, hiking the lower end of the adjusted earnings guidance to $9.90 per share.
By August, Charles River reported second quarter sales of $1.06 billion, up 9% on the year before. Non-GAAP earnings fell eight cents to $2.69 per share which means that earnings so far this year are down five cent to $5.47 per share, despite the dilution incurred from the sale of the avian vaccine business.
The company hiked the guidance again, now seeing full year sales up by a midpoint of 3.5%, with the lower end of the adjusted earnings guidance hiked by forty cents, with earnings now seen between $10.30 and $10.90 per share. Net debt is flattish at $2.48 billion and with EBITDA trending at around $900 million, leverage ratios come in comfortably below 3 times, certainly manageable.
And Now?
With Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. realistic earnings still trending around $9.50 per share, after deducting just over a dollar per share in stock-based compensation expenses, valuation multiples have compressed a great deal. This makes that a 25–26 times multiple this time last year has compressed to 20 times again.
Having sold out of part of my position near $250 last year in November, it is time to reload on Charles River again. While 2023 is a bit of a lost year due to the divestment of the avian vaccine business and the issue around non-human primate supply issues, it could be expected that growth returns and continues in 2024.
Given the pullback, I am quite enticed by Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. shares here, looking to reestablish a full position again.
If you like to see more ideas, please subscribe to the premium service "Value in Corporate Events" here and try the free trial. In this service we cover major earnings events, M&A, IPOs and other significant corporate events with actionable ideas. Furthermore, we provide coverage of situations and names on request!
This article was written by
The Value Investor has a Master of Science with specialization in financial markets and a decade of experience tracking companies via catalytic company events.As the leader of the investing group Value In Corporate Events they provide members with opportunities to capitalize on IPOs, mergers & acquisitions, earnings reports and changes in corporate capital allocation. Coverage includes 10 major events a month with an eye towards finding the best opportunities. Learn more.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of CRL either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.
Comments