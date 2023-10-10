Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

NULG: A Case Where ESG Investing Is Working

Retired Investor profile picture
Retired Investor
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • The article compares the portfolios and performance of the Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF to the SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF.
  • ESG investing aims to influence positive changes in society and considers environmental, social, and corporate governance factors in investment decisions.
  • Based on results since NULG started in late 2016, it’s consistent outperformance over SPYG warrants a Buy rating for investors looking for Large-Cap US equity exposure.
  • Looking for more investing ideas like this one? Get them exclusively at Hoya Capital Income Builder. Learn More »

modern virtual interface. Double exposure engineering using tablet computer digital technology interfaces. Man with futuristic digital tablet on project. esg business

Pavel Muravev

Introduction

One of the most debated topics concerning investing recently is whether Environmental, Social, and Governance, known as ESG, is a good investment strategy to follow. Even if results say yes, one could ask legitimately whether that is due to the ESG screening

Alex Pettee is President and Director of Research and ETFs at Hoya Capital. Hoya manages institutional and individual portfolios of publicly traded real estate securities. Alex leads the investing group known as the Hoya Capital Income Builder, which uses the investment knowledge of several Seeking Alpha analysts provide members with insightful articles covering mostly individual stocks or funds. Occasionally an article cover will cover an investing strategy or other topic that investors need to be aware of, such as law changes that might affect their long-term strategy.

This article was written by

Retired Investor profile picture
Retired Investor
7.18K Followers

Retired Investor has been investing since the 1980s and has a background in data analysis and pension fund management. He writes articles to help others prepare for retirement by investing in CEFs, ETFs, BDCs, and REITs. He is a long only investor and shares strategies for trading options with a focus on cash-secured-puts.

He is a contributing author to the investing group Hoya Capital Income Builder. Hoya specializes in the portfolio management of publicly traded real estate securities and dividend ETFs. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.