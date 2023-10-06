Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Why Stocks Rallied Despite The Blowout Payrolls Report For September

Dan Victor, CFA profile picture
Dan Victor, CFA
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Stocks reversed an early selloff following the September payrolls report.
  • Ongoing U.S. job gains do not undermine an outlook for easing inflation going forward or force the Fed to hike rates again.
  • The upcoming CPI report is the more important indicator to watch, which we expect to show a favorable decline in core CPI.
Bullish stock market 3D render

FeelPic

The latest non-farm payrolls report showed the U.S. added +336k jobs in September, way above the market consensus looking for a figure closer to +170k. This was a surprise by most measures considering the trend in recent months showing a more obvious slowdown in

This article was written by

Dan Victor, CFA profile picture
Dan Victor, CFA
18.33K Followers

Dan Victor, CFA is a market professional with more than 15 years of investment management experience across major financial institutions in research, strategy, and trading roles. Dan is the president of Posto Asset Management - a startup investment advisory firm based in Miami Beach, Florida.

Dan leads the investing group

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of QQQ, SPY either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (8)

Ron 2023 profile picture
Ron 2023
Today, 4:20 PM
Investing Group
Comments (515)
@Dan Victor, CFA
re: "The Fed is still unlikely to hike rates again."
Do you really believe that?
That's not what I'm hearing on FOX Business. And that was this morning.
B
Blowback2
Today, 4:02 PM
Comments (4.44K)
Time for the 'experts' who were ...100%? wrong on the jobs report to 'explain' todays movements......😂
Dan Victor, CFA profile picture
Dan Victor, CFA
Today, 4:16 PM
Investing Group LeaderPremium
Comments (4.61K)
@Blowback2 ive been pretty consistent with a bullish view on stocks all year. plenty of my articles published here on this site over the past year calling the rally.

the people 100% wrong are those who were bearish at SPX 3500 last October and still looking for a "massive" crash lower.. that's not me
Taylor Huddlestun profile picture
Taylor Huddlestun
Today, 3:40 PM
Comments (222)
It rallied for two reasons

A) I sold my calls too early and then bought puts at 429

B) Investors are clinging onto any piece of the puzzle they can to hold the markets up
T
Three Cheese Fondue
Today, 4:03 PM
Investing Group
Comments (1.92K)
@Taylor Huddlestun I suppose you would say B considering you had done A.
I
Inverted Stars and Stripes
Today, 4:18 PM
Premium
Comments (1)
@Taylor Huddlestun Seems like a value pump. Pushed down on a horrible week, got scared to cross yearly support, and US is still AAA. We will see in November if there's a mother of all credit plunge, then your point B is spot on.
Dan Victor, CFA profile picture
Dan Victor, CFA
Today, 4:19 PM
Investing Group LeaderPremium
Comments (4.61K)
@Taylor Huddlestun i see B) as the other way around.. its the doomers running in circles attempting to keep their SPX 3500 dream alive..

let's be serious here for a second.. half the market still believes inflation is out of control and the Fed will need to keep hiking- they wont- and stocks/bonds will rally IMO
marriottmare profile picture
marriottmare
Today, 3:22 PM
Comments (3.92K)
Agree, time to buy!
