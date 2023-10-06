Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images News

Uber's stock price has been on a tear this year, having essentially doubled before the recent pullback. Having proven its leadership and superiority over competitor Lyft, Uber is now striving to solidify a moat around its business. To do so, Uber's master plan centers around its subscription-based membership plan: Uber One. Uber has been successfully driving higher engagement and bookings from Uber One members and aims to lock them into the Uber ecosystem for the long term. However, Uber One is a drag on profitability, and increased competition from big tech giants may undermine Uber's ability to expand profit margins going forward. Nexus Research assigns a 'hold' rating to Uber stock.

Launched in November 2021, Uber One is a subscription plan for $9.99 monthly, offering special offers and discounts on Uber mobility and Uber Eats services.

Uber One perks (Uber)

The membership program is a great strategy to induce brand loyalty among frequent consumers of mobility and food delivery services. It essentially strives to eliminate the risk of consumers exploring alternative apps such as Lyft for mobility, DoorDash for food delivery, or Instacart for grocery delivery.

Theoretically, as the number of Uber One members continues to grow, it should also accelerate the network effect around Uber's platform, as it encourages more drivers/ couriers to offer their services through Uber rather than other competing platforms. The availability of more drivers/ couriers should lower both costs and wait times for consumers, attracting even more consumers and inducing greater loyalty to the Uber platform.

Unsurprisingly, Uber is focused on encouraging more consumers to become Uber One members to generate a recurring stream of subscription revenue, and subsequently for Uber One members to make up an increasingly larger proportion of gross bookings. For context, Uber's gross bookings refer to the total dollar value amounts received from Mobility rides and Delivery orders, without adjusting for consumer discounts, refunds, or drivers' fees. As CEO Dara Khosrowshahi shared on the Q2 2023 Uber earnings call:

"Right now, membership is in the high 20%-s as far as gross bookings penetration across the platform, and Delivery, it's in the mid-30%s… Our aim across the company on a global basis is getting to that 50% level."

This is because bookings from Uber One members are perceived to be higher-quality sales, as they are likely to be a recurring source of revenue, as opposed to bookings from non-members who are more prone to exploring and using rival services.

In the interest of reaping more value out of their subscription plans, members are also likely to spend more frequently on mobility and food delivery services, as the CEO proclaimed on the last earnings call:

"just mathematically, as we increase the number of members that we have as we increase membership retention and higher gross bookings penetration of members on the platform, members book more. They spend 4 times more. And the frequency is significantly higher. So, mathematically, we will just get higher frequency as well."

Greater frequency of bookings not only generates more commission fees for Uber but also enables the company to collect more data on these Uber One members, conducive to better-targeted advertising.

Keep in mind that Uber One is not an ad-free experience. Therefore, Uber has built an incredible business model allowing it to generate subscription revenue and advertising revenue simultaneously. Such a business model is comparable to Amazon's (AMZN) business model, which is also able to monetize platform users through both Amazon Prime subscription revenue and advertising revenue. The fact that subscribers are willing to pay monthly fees even with ads signifies a powerful business model, one that tech giants like Google (GOOG) would aspire to. The dual opportunity to earn both subscription revenue and advertising revenue indeed strengthens the revenue and profit growth prospects for Uber shareholders.

Note that consumers in certain locations have the option to opt out of their data being shared for advertising purposes if they wish to do so, in accordance with local laws. As Uber ramps up its advertising efforts, it will test subscribers' tolerance for ads over time. If subscribers were to ever express annoyance with ads, it is more likely to be the Uber Ride ads, particularly the journey ads. Whereas Uber Eats ads are likely to be more tolerated, as consumers arrive on the platform with the intent of looking for food, and less likely to be annoyed by relevant food ads. Hence, Uber Eats offers better advertising potency than the Uber Ride side of the platform.

As Uber expands into new verticals (e.g. bus and flight bookings) where consumers come with the intent to search for something (e.g. new travel destinations to explore), the advertising potency of the Uber platform should improve. The goal should be to introduce new services where consumers don't mind being targeted with relevant ads, even while paying Uber One subscription fees.

Now while Uber One is indeed a great product strategy to induce loyalty and recurring revenue, it is currently a lower margin product than the services offered to non-members, as CEO Dara Khosrowshahi acknowledged on the last earnings call:

"So, in terms of Uber One, we're less focused on profitability generally as we are in driving engagement and retention of the Uber One product. So, Uber One members are profitable, but our profit margins from Uber One members are generally lower because we're delivering on discounts, let's say, delivery discounts are again cashback on their rides…I would say we will get to focusing on profitability a year or two years from now, because right now, it's much more about engagement and the general experience."

Despite Uber's proven leadership over Lyft in the mobility space, it doesn't seem to be translating into strong pricing power for Uber One, as the financial perks offered to members relative to the monthly fee charged are not conducive to profit margin expansion. In order to build a truly successful moat that is conducive to stronger profitability, Uber will have to rely less on discounts and cashback to encourage memberships, and/ or be able to exercise some form of pricing power through charging higher subscription fees for Uber One.

Expanding into new verticals and broadening the range of services offered to members will be essential to enhancing the value proposition of Uber One for enhanced pricing power. However, investors should beware of rising competition from the big tech giants seeking to take market share from Uber in the ride-hailing industry, which may undermine Uber's ability to build a moat and expand Uber One's profit margins.

Potential Competition from Big Tech

Uber continues to be the market leader in the ride-hailing industry, and Uber One is a great strategy to lock customers into the ecosystem. However, large tech giants like Google/ Alphabet and Amazon also have plans to become prominent players in the ride-hailing industry. These companies benefit from extensive platforms/ecosystems that they can leverage to try and win market share from Uber.

One of Alphabet's subsidiaries includes Waymo, which produces self-driving software for cars. Waymo already offers an autonomous ride-hailing service in Phoenix, Arizona through the Waymo One app, and has plans to expand to more locations over time. From Search to Maps to its line of Pixel smartphones, Google offers numerous consumer-oriented apps and hardware devices that it can leverage to promote the use of Waymo's ride-hailing service. For instance, it can suggest the use of Waymo ride-hailing when Google Maps users are exploring ways to reach a certain destination, subduing the use of Uber.

Furthermore, Google could also offer its own subscription service in the future, whereby it bundles together Waymo ride-hailing benefits with YouTube Premium, Play Store and other platform perks. Such potential subscription services could strongly rival Uber One, and undermine Uber's pricing power to expand profit margins.

Although it is worth noting that Uber and Waymo also have a partnership together, with Uber app users able to take rides in Waymo's self-driving cars in Phoenix, as Waymo looks to expand its own total addressable market. Now only time will tell how this partnership evolves, but it is a testament to Uber's broad reach and prominent market presence.

Nonetheless, competition from big tech should not be taken lightly. Amazon also owns a self-driving car startup 'Zoox', which started offering autonomous ride-hailing services in California earlier this year. Uber investors should prepare for the prospect of Amazon adding its own ride-hailing services to the popular Amazon Prime subscription plan in the future. This could put serious pressure on Uber, whether that is in the form of needing to offer more discounts/ promotions or lack of pricing power for Uber One subscription fees, both of which would undermine profitability.

Uber Financials & Valuation

While growth in Uber's gross bookings is certainly slower than when it was in its very early growth stages, the company continues to witness healthy growth with gross bookings growing 18% last quarter (on a constant currency basis).

Nexus Research, data compiled from company filings

As Uber continues to see growth in Uber One memberships, it should translate to continuous growth in gross bookings, given that members tend to spend more and use the services more frequently. Greater use of Uber's services is conducive to more commission fee revenue.

That being said, whether this growth can translate to greater profitability is debatable. Uber delivered a GAAP operating profit of $326 million last quarter. Though as discussed earlier, the CEO mentioned on the earnings call that "Uber One members are profitable, but our profit margins from Uber One members are generally lower".

Hence as Uber strives to build out its moat through more Uber One memberships, it will come at the expense of lower profitability, at least over the near-term. He added that Uber "will get to focusing on profitability a year or two years from now" through its subscription service.

Though as discussed earlier, the competitive landscape could indeed change in a few years' time as big tech giants like Google and Amazon strive to take market share from Uber. Nexus believes that Uber will have to continue offering costly discounts/ promotions, or other forms of incentives to encourage consumers to become/stay Uber One subscribers in the face of rising alternatives, hampering Uber's ability to expand profit margins.

This is not to say that Uber can't improve the profitability of Uber One at all of course, as the company could indeed strive to offer new verticals in a more cost-effective manner and leverage cross-selling benefits across its suite of services to generate more income from loyal subscribers.

Nonetheless, the current EBITDA margins for both Mobility and Delivery are quite narrow, at 7% and 2% respectively. Hence, Uber does not have too much room for margin compression to avoid unprofitability again.

Nexus Research, data compiled from company filings

Moreover, despite Uber's profitability for its two key segments at the EBITDA level, keep in mind that Uber holds various equity investments in other companies like Aurora Innovation, Lime, Didi Chuxing Technology Co., Grab Holdings, and Joby, that impact Uber's financial performance. The value of these investments is marked-to-market every quarter, and unrealized gains/losses on these equity investments impact Uber's bottom-line net income.

In the last reported quarter, Uber benefitted from unrealized gains on its portfolio of equity investments, which accounted for $385 million of the $394 million in net income. This complicates Uber's ability to remain profitable on a consistent basis, given just how large of an impact the fluctuating value of its equity investments has on its bottom line. Therefore, Uber's profitability may not be very sustainable in the near-term. In order to become profitable on a more consistent basis over the long-term, an increasing proportion of its profits should derive from its core businesses.

Now another factor for investors to keep in mind is the tighter monetary policy conditions as of late, with the 10yr Treasury yield nearing 5%. Growth stocks that are highly reliant on debt have been getting battered lately amid rising yields. As per Seeking Alpha's Uber financial data, Uber also has a fairly large sum of long-term debt on its balance sheet of $9.3 billion, and additional capital leases of around $1.6 billion. Though given Uber's rather healthy Debt-to-Equity ratio of 1.068, the stock has not been too severely punished relative to the overall market.

YCHARTS

That being said, Uber's interest expenses have certainly been on an uptrend, accelerated by rising interest rates since last year, reducing bottom line profitability.

Nexus Research, data compiled from Morningstar

A higher for longer interest rate environment would weigh more heavily on Uber's financial performance than prospective rivals like Google and Amazon. These big tech giants enjoy much lower Debt-to-Equity ratios, with Google's ratio at 0.044 and Amazon.com Debt to Equity Ratio's at 0.374. Hence, given Uber's higher Debt-to-Equity ratio, the company faces a higher effective interest rate of 5.21% compared to Google and Amazon, with effective interest rates of 0.59% and 2.4%, respectively.

Furthermore, as discussed earlier, Uber faces hurdles to stay profitable on a consistent basis. Moreover, any periods when it generates net losses will deducted from the company's shareholders' equity on the balance sheet. A decline in shareholders' equity would subsequently lead to a higher Debt-to-Equity ratio, which could further raise the cost of capital for Uber, conducive to more pressure on the bottom line in the income statement.

Nonetheless, given Uber's ability to produce positive free cash flow since last year, the company should remain well-positioned to cover its debt obligations.

Despite the company's growth potential as it builds out the Uber One moat, the stock remains quite expensive. As per Seeking Alpha's valuation data on Uber, the stock currently trades at almost 120x forward earnings, which is 518.04% above the sector median of around 19x.

Seeking Alpha

Uber's profit margins are also considerably lower than the sector median, undermining Uber's ability to sustain such an expensive valuation multiple relative to the sector. The market could be assigning a higher valuation multiple to Uber based on better growth expectations. Now while Uber certainly offers appealing growth prospects through its Uber One endeavor, a 120x multiple is quite lofty considering that the competitive landscape is likely to intensify going forward amid the ride-hailing ventures from Google and Amazon. The stock is rather optimistically priced despite the profitability challenges amid the potential for rising competition. Nexus Research assigns a 'Hold' rating to Uber stock.