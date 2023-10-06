Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Uber's Moat Will Need To Brace For Google, Amazon Threats

Summary

  • Uber is striving to lock customers into its ecosystem for the long-term, through its Uber One subscription service.
  • While Uber One is indeed a great product strategy to induce loyalty and recurring revenue, it is currently a lower-margin product, hindering profitability growth.
  • Investors should beware of rising competition from big tech giants like Google and Amazon seeking to take market share from Uber in the ride-hailing industry.

Uber's stock price has been on a tear this year, having essentially doubled before the recent pullback. Having proven its leadership and superiority over competitor Lyft, Uber is now striving to solidify a moat around its business. To do so, Uber's

Striving to uncover long-term investment opportunities (10+ years) through in-depth research and analysis. Nexus Research seeks to evaluate and compare business strategies to determine a company’s potential for market penetration, revenue growth and profit margin expansion. During market downturns, stocks often become cheap very fast, creating various investment opportunities at once. Amid such circumstances, investors often lack the time to research a company thoroughly before making investment decisions, out of fear that they will miss out on attractive entry points. Therefore, Nexus Research not only uncovers present-day buying opportunities, but also offers extensive insights on solid companies with promising growth potential despite expensive valuations, thereby allowing investors to be ready and make well-informed investment decisions when the stock becomes more reasonably valued.

grok42 profile picture
grok42
Today, 3:58 PM
Excellent analysis! Autonomous ride hailing from the big dogs appears to be key long term risk factor in Uber's success. Apple may also get into the sector and GM Cruise is already providing ARH services in Phoenix and other places. DiDi will dominate Chinese ARH and will probably be a big competitor internationally for Uber.

When I bought Uber I was thinking there would be 5 years for them to gain market share before ARH services started to impact them. If they could get big enough fast enough then they might have a chance of establishing a platform moat based on scale as you discussed. If so, then the manufacturers of autonomous ride hailing vehicles would be more likely to partner with Uber rather than try and overcome their moat.

But it is starting to look like ARH is going to arrive much faster than I was thinking, which makes me less optimistic that Uber will dominate the ARH sector. It seems like a real crap shoot as to how things go for Uber.

Anyway, I really liked you macro level view on the ride hailing sector and Uber's chances of success. Going to be interesting to see how things progress.
