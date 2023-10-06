Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Alpine Immune Sciences: November 2023 Data Release Could Get Ball Rolling

Oct. 06, 2023 3:31 PM ETAlpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (ALPN)
Summary

  • Preliminary clinical data from the Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. ongoing phase 3 RUBY-3 study will be presented at the American Society of Nephrology Annual Kidney Week Meeting in November 2023.
  • The study focuses on autoimmune glomerulonephritis but includes other autoimmune disorders such as IgA nephropathy, lupus nephritis, and primary membranous nephropathy.
  • There are two shots on goal for the treatment of patients with systemic lupus erythematosus, which are povetacicept and acazicolcept.
  • It is expected that the global Systemic Lupus Erythematosus Market is expected to reach $3.51 billion by 2030.
Science, microscope and scientist hands with plant research, analysis and ecology study. Agriculture, leaf and working on eco experiment in a laboratory, hospital test or clinic for medical data

Jacob Wackerhausen/iStock via Getty Images

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN) is a good speculative biotech play to look into. That's because it expects to present preliminary results from an ongoing phase 1b/2a open-label study using povetacicept to treat

