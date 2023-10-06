Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Potential 16% YTM With Seritage Preferreds

Summary

  • Seritage Growth Properties is liquidating its assets.
  • The company will pay liquidation value for the preferreds at $25/share at the end of 2024 after it pays off its senior debt.
  • The preferred shares trade at $23 with a 7% ($1.75) coupon.
  • If the company buys them at $25 a share next year, investors will get ~16% ytm.

Wall street sign in New York with New York Stock Exchange background

naphtalina/iStock via Getty Images

Seritage Growth Properties (SRG) is a REIT focused on the ownership, development, redevelopment, management, and leasing of diversified and mixed-use properties. The company was spun off from Sears Holding in July 2015 to unlock the value of its real estate

HypeZero provides individual investors with investment ideas that have historically been proven to outperform the market. These ideas will not only come from successful value investors such as Warren Buffett, Eddie Lampert, William Ackman, David Einhorn, etc…, but they will also come from other sources such as flagged insider trading, spin-offs, mergers, demutulizaitons and bankruptcies. All ideas will be thoroughly researched and clearly presented. In addition, we will provide investors access to all the research and tools that allow us to generate these ideas.

