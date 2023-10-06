Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Betting The Farm On High-Yield Income From CLOs, Without Risking It All

Oct. 06, 2023 6:12 PM ETCCIF, ECC, OXLC, XFLT5 Comments
Damon Judd
Damon Judd
2.71K Followers

Summary

  • I have identified several high yield investment opportunities for my income compounder portfolio during the recent market downturn.
  • The income compounder method allows for continuous growth and reinvestment of distributions to generate a growing income stream for retirement.
  • I highlight three high yield CLO-based investments in my IC portfolio: Eagle Point Credit Company, Oxford Lane Capital Corp, and Carlyle Credit Income fund.

Curious cow looking to the camera at cattle farm.

Smederevac/iStock via Getty Images

During the latest market downturn that began in August and continued into the first week of October, I have been reading and studying up on several high-yield investments that I own in my Income Compounder portfolio. I recently

This article was written by

Damon Judd profile picture
Damon Judd
2.71K Followers
Visit www.Knowledge-Investing.com for more info about me. I became deeply interested in the stock market beginning in late 2007 (bad timing for me but worse for my uncle) when I received an unexpected inheritance. Since that time I have done considerable research and vowed to make smarter long-term investing decisions after suffering through the Great Recession with minimal losses to my inherited portfolio, after firing my financial advisor.I look for individual growth and income stocks, and some funds (CEFs, ETFs) that offer high yield income to increase my retirement income beyond my 401k and the pension that I will receive after I retire. I also enjoy reading investment/financial and business information and following trends in technology and markets. The human psychology of markets is as fascinating and inscrutable to me as the financial side. I work as an information systems manager, so data and information are valuable assets to me. I am not a financial advisor so please do your own due diligence before making any buy or sell decisions.“The race is not always to the swift, nor the battle to the strong, but that's the way to bet.” Damon Runyon

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of ECC, OXLC, CCIF, XFLT either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (5)

20$Bill profile picture
20$Bill
Today, 7:01 PM
Investing Group
Comments (10.76K)
I traded in my cows for ECC and OXLC. Better cash flow and a lot less work..
S
Sane Man
Today, 6:54 PM
Premium
Comments (1.13K)
I can only buy JAAA on the clo class via Merrill
September on the Henry's Fork profile picture
September on the Henry's Fork
Today, 6:43 PM
Comments (865)
I own both and bought both at close to the same time. I've reinvested dividends. Both are down just over 29%.
However, if I liquidated both, I'd have 3.5% more than I invested in ECC, and 30% more in OXLC.
I'd love it if I wasn't nominally underwater by 30%, but I get paid every month, I reinvest the proceeds, and my payout gets larger every month. Right now the excellent yield is significantly offset by the lower price per share, so I'd say I bought at the wrong time. But I don't plan to sell, and at some point my effective return will turn out just fine.
r
ribana75
Today, 6:34 PM
Investing Group
Comments (2.59K)
Nice read, trimmed XFLT and added to ECC and OXLC.
Thank you
I
Igortl
Today, 6:58 PM
Premium
Comments (14)
@ribana75 May I ask why you trimmed XFLT? Thanks.
