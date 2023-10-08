Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

SFL Corporation: 9% Yield, Stronger Earnings Ahead

Oct. 08, 2023 9:15 AM ETSFL Corporation Ltd. (SFL)3 Comments
Double Dividend Stocks profile picture
Double Dividend Stocks
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • SFL Corporation Ltd. focuses on long-term charters in the marine shipping industry, providing visibility into future cash flows.
  • The company has a strong customer base of blue-chip companies and expects increased earnings from new assets in the coming quarters.
  • SFL paid its 78th consecutive quarterly dividend and has a high dividend yield compared to the industry average.

Aerial top down view of a large container cargo ship with copy space

SHansche

While spot rates in the marine shipping industry have soared post-COVID, there are attractive companies that focus on long-term charters, which afford investors visibility into future cash flows.

One such company is SFL Corporation Ltd. (NYSE:SFL), which

Our Marketplace service, Hidden Dividend Stocks Plus, focuses on undercovered, undervalued income vehicles, and special high yield situations. Our portfolio's average yield is over 9%.

We scour the US and world markets to find solid income opportunities with dividend yields ranging from 5% to 10%-plus, backed by strong earnings.

We publish exclusive articles each week with investing ideas for the HDS+ site that you won't see anywhere else.

We offer a range of high yield income vehicles, and there's currently a 20% off sale on our service.

This article was written by

Double Dividend Stocks profile picture
Double Dividend Stocks
38.32K Followers
Robert Hauver, MBA, aka “Double Dividend Stocks” was VP of Finance for an industry-leading corporation for 18 years and has been investing for more than 30 years. He focuses on undercovered and undervalued income vehicles and he leads the investing group Hidden Dividend Stocks Plus he scours the world's markets to find solid income opportunities with dividend yields ranging from 5% to 10% or more, backed by strong earnings. Features include: a portfolio with up to 40 holdings at a time including links to associated articles, a dividend calendar, weekly research articles, exclusive ideas, and trade alerts.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in SFL over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Disclaimer: This article was written for informational purposes only, and is not intended as personal investment advice. Please practice due diligence before investing in any investment vehicle mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (3)

A
AllStreets
Today, 10:50 AM
Investing Group
Comments (2.63K)
I had this one for years, but gave up a while after they cut the dividend and moved the capital to some BDCs instead, which have better yields and dividend growth. After watching a number of shipping stocks for years I concluded that most are inferior to hold long term.
Gauchoman profile picture
Gauchoman
Today, 10:26 AM
Premium
Comments (160)
Thanks for posting. Have been with SFL since 2015 and riden the waves. Best share purchase range is in the mid $9's...at the moment a bit spicy for my taste but will wait for some weakening in the low 10's or better below 10 and buy in small lots of $500-1000.
julsloan3 profile picture
julsloan3
Today, 10:54 AM
Investing Group
Comments (144)
@Gauchoman I added when it went below 10 earlier this year about what you indicated.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.