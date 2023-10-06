Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Buy The REIT Crash: 3 Contrarian REITs To Buy With Yields Up To 12%

Oct. 06, 2023 6:26 PM ETMPW, O, WPC
The Asian Investor profile picture
The Asian Investor
20.85K Followers

Summary

  • The REIT market is crashing, creating a unique opportunity for dividend investors to find bargains.
  • Realty Income, W. P. Carey, and Medical Property Trust are three REITs with highly attractive valuations, yields, and compelling return potential.
  • Realty Income offers high-quality dividends, strong portfolio performance and a safe dividend.
  • W. P. Carey and Medical Properties are in turnaround situations, trade at truly depressed valuations and have company-specific catalysts.

Downward red business chart with arrows on blurry background. Crisis, recession and financial failure concept. 3D Rendering.

peshkov

The REIT market is crashing, creating unique opportunities for investors. While I am not a typical REIT investor, I believe the sell-off in the sector has created a number of bargains in both lower-risk and higher-risk REITs. In this article, I am going to

This article was written by

The Asian Investor profile picture
The Asian Investor
20.85K Followers
I look for high-risk, high-reward situations. Five largest portfolio holdings: Bitcoin, SoFi, Alibaba, PayPal, Western Alliance. Early buyer of cryptocurrencies. I live in Thailand :)

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of O, WPC, MPW either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.