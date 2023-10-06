wellesenterprises

Thesis

I covered Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) earlier this year in April, where I analyzed the competitive environment for the company. However, since then, the environment has changed with the hype around Artificial Intelligence and the company's backlog increasing significantly. The company's recent result has shown that Oracle's cloud narrative is genuine and will work in its favor. I believe Oracle continues to be an attractive investment prospect due to its resilient and consistent revenue flow, which is less susceptible to volatility. Oracle is well-positioned to continue to perform well, especially amidst a shift towards value investments within the software sector. The company's strength lies in its stable income generated from Software as a Service (SaaS) and Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI) offerings, which are expected to drive substantial growth with high profit margins. Additionally, the increasing demand for OCI, fueled by emerging AI applications, will play a pivotal role in Oracle's overall success. Hence, I remain positive on the stock and upgrade my hold rating to buy on the stock.

Q1 Review and Outlook

Oracle's first-quarter results were robust overall. The company reported revenue growth stood at 8.8%, falling within the 7-9% guidance range. Cloud services and support performed better than expected, showing a 12% growth in constant currency, while licenses fell below expectations with an 11% decline in constant currency and a 10.5% drop in reported numbers. The operating margin exceeded estimates, reaching 40.6%, and earnings per share were 4 cents higher than anticipated. Oracle Cloud Infrastructure made significant strides, with the ex-legacy hosting annualized run-rate reaching $5.6 billion, compared to $5.2 billion in Q4, and OCI consumption showing a remarkable 91% year-over-year increase. Management noted that AI companies signed contracts worth $4 billion of OCI capacity, doubling the amount signed at the end of Q4.

The excitement around Artificial Intelligence also continues to be high, with the AI backlog doubling in the past three months. The results strongly support Oracle's cloud narrative, suggesting that the company's cloud strategy is genuine and will work in its favor. Overall, I believe the long-term outlook for Oracle after the first quarter's result has strengthened due to improved cloud revenue and a robust AI backlog.

Gaining Momentum in Cloud Infrastructure

Oracle's Cloud Infrastructure is gaining prominence as a strong competitor among major cloud service providers, thanks to recent customer victories that enhance its credibility. In the short term, the implementation of generative AI and the migration of its application portfolio to the cloud are expected to boost OCI. Oracle's extensive base of on-premise database customers transitioning to the cloud is likely to sustain these advancements in the long run.

The increasing adoption of cloud infrastructure, particularly driven by AI, could position Oracle as the fourth-largest cloud vendor in the United States, following Amazon Web Services, Microsoft, and Google in the coming years. Oracle's ability to offer appealing incentives, supported by its high profit margins, encourages customers to explore its relatively new service, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure. I anticipate that existing Oracle application and database customers will embrace OCI more readily compared to startup companies.

Oracle possesses one of the largest on-premises infrastructure networks among major software companies, primarily due to its extensive database business. This presents significant growth prospects for OCI. Unlike applications, moving legacy databases to the cloud is intricate, especially for mission-critical custom applications. Oracle's recent collaboration with Microsoft to integrate its database services into Microsoft Azure could accelerate OCI adoption by enhancing accessibility to a broader audience.

I believe the biggest driver of sales for OCI is likely Oracle's transitioning of on-premise applications, like PeopleSoft and Cerner's clinical apps, to the cloud. These applications have been previously sold as licenses, which would run on top of a customer's on-premise infrastructure. Oracle now hosts these applications on OCI, providing the division with an additional revenue stream while saving the client the cost of running their own infrastructure. Oracle's cloud application portfolio currently represents 63% of its total applications suite and is much easier to move to the cloud compared to custom applications that are built on Oracle's database. Given that application clients already have a relationship with Oracle, shifting to OCI to cut costs is an easy sale for Oracle.

Gartner

Valuation

The primary argument against a buy rating on Oracle would be that the stock has performed well over the past year, and the stock may face some resistance due to its recent strong performance. However, I firmly believe there's more potential for growth, especially considering the long-term perspective. It's easy to overlook the opportunities and assume the growth story has peaked. However, with various factors driving SaaS and OCI portfolio growth, I see the growth story as a multi-year narrative. I believe that the stock will continue to move higher over the coming years, with Fusion, NetSuite, and OCI serving as the three biggest drivers of growth. I think valuation is not overly demanding at ~20x CY24E P/E and leaves room for a continued re-rating of the multiple. Moreover, Looking at Oracle's valuation graph below shows that we have started to see the beginning of the uptick, but comparing this to other growth stories shows that there remains ample opportunity for more expansion. Hence, I remain optimistic about the stock and upgrade my rating to buy on the stock.

YCharts

Downside Risks

Oracle is currently experiencing robust growth in its cloud subscriptions, which is compensating for the decline in license revenue. As the cloud business expands, Oracle is also achieving cost efficiency, leading to higher gross margins. Sustaining this balance between growth and profitability is crucial for Oracle's performance, and the inability to maintain growth and profitability together could cause a downside in the stock price.

Oracle's PaaS and IaaS revenue is growing below at meager growth rates. Should PaaS and IaaS revenue fail to grow at market rates, or should PaaS and IaaS revenue growth rates greatly fluctuate, investor confidence could be reduced in Oracle's ability to migrate new and existing customers to its PaaS and IaaS offerings, causing a decline in the stock price.

Conclusion

Growing enthusiasm for new generative AI initiatives is a significant catalyst for public cloud infrastructure providers like Oracle. Oracle Cloud Infrastructure is gaining traction as a major cloud player, bolstered by recent customer wins and generative AI implementation. The migration of Oracle's applications to the cloud, especially for existing on-premise database customers, is expected to drive short-term growth. Oracle's extensive database business and collaborations provide a competitive edge. I believe Oracle remains an appealing investment opportunity due to its steady revenue stream resistant to market fluctuations. The company is poised for sustained performance, particularly amid a trend favoring value investments in the software industry. I remain positive on the stock and assign a buy rating to the stock.