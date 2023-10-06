Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Week Ahead - U.S. Inflation And Earnings, Central Banker Appearances In Abundance

Craig Erlam profile picture
Craig Erlam
659 Followers

Summary

  • This week will deliver a make-or-break moment for Fed rate hike expectations. The main event will be the September inflation report.
  • A pretty quiet week for the euro area, with an appearance from ECB President Christine Lagarde probably among the few highlights.
  • The focus next week will be the array of BoE appearances which come at a time of great uncertainty for central banks, most notably in the UK.

Finance and business concept. Investment graph and rows growth of coins on display of market quotes, stock market and data, rate exchange, blue color tone.

ipopba

US

This week will deliver a make-or-break moment for Fed rate hike expectations. The main event will be the September inflation report. Expectations are for both headline and core inflation to post 0.3% month-over-month gains in September, while headline year-over-year inflation will

This article was written by

Craig Erlam profile picture
Craig Erlam
659 Followers
Based in London, England, Craig Erlam joined OANDA in 2015 as a Senior Market Analyst. With more than five years’ experience as a financial market analyst and trader, he focuses on both fundamental and technical analysis while conducting macroeconomic commentary. He has been published by The Financial Times, Reuters, the BBC and The Telegraph, and he also appears regularly as a guest commentator on Bloomberg TV, CNBC, FOX Business and BNN. Craig holds a full membership to the Society of Technical Analysts and he is recognized as a Certified Financial Technician by the International Federation of Technical Analysts.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.