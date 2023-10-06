Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
S&P 500 Earnings: Will Strong Upside Surprises Continue With Q3 '23 EPS ?

Summary

  • For Q1 ’23 earnings, the “upside surprise” or beat rate for Q1 ’23 S&P 500 EPs was 6.8%.
  • For Q2 ’23 earnings, the “upside surprise” or beat rate for Q2 ’23 S&P 500 EPS was even stronger at +7.9.
  • Year-over-year EPS growth for Q1 and Q2 ’23 was just 1% and -2% respectively.

The revenue upside surprises were much smaller for both Q1 and Q2 ’23 at +1.3% and +2.6% respectively.

The point being – despite lackluster S&P 500 EPS and revenue growth – the upside surprise (meaning actual EPS vs. consensus expectations) in S&P 500 earnings

Brian Gilmartin, is a portfolio manager at Trinity Asset Management, a firm he founded in May, 1995. Brian has a BSBA (Finance) from Xavier University, Cincinnati, Ohio, (1982) and an MBA (Finance) from Loyola University, Chicago, January, 1985. The CFA was awarded in 1994.

