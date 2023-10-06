Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Bond Market Tightens Noose On Highly Indebted Economy

Danielle Park, CFA profile picture
Danielle Park, CFA
5.29K Followers

Summary

  • Today, we have news that the Canadian and US economies are estimated to have created more jobs in September than forecast.
  • As we enter the final quarter of 2023, central banks still threaten more rate hikes while contracting their monthly balance sheet.
  • Stock, bond, real estate and commodity markets are all in the red on the fear that more robust job creation will prevent central banks from loosening credit conditions.

Financial asset invest analysis with volume and candle stick chart

TERADAT SANTIVIVUT

Today, we have news that the Canadian and US economies are estimated to have created more jobs in September than forecast. Still, hourly earnings moved down, and unemployment rates in both countries have moved above cycle lows.

This article was written by

Danielle Park, CFA profile picture
Danielle Park, CFA
5.29K Followers
Portfolio Manager, financial analyst, attorney, finance author, a regular guest on North American media. Danielle Park is the author of the best selling myth-busting book “Juggling Dynamite: An insider’s wisdom on money management, markets and wealth that lasts,” as well as a popular daily financial blog:www.jugglingdynamite.com Danielle worked as an attorney until 1997 when she was recruited to work for an international securities firm. A Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA), she now helps to manage millions for some of Canada's wealthiest families as a Portfolio Manager and analyst at the independent investment counsel firm she co-founded Venable Park Investment Counsel Inc. www.venablepark.com. For two decades, Danielle has been writing, speaking and educating industry professionals and investors on the risks and realities of investment behaviors. A member of the internationally recognized CFA Institute, Toronto Society of Financial Analysts, and the Law Society of Upper Canada. Danielle is also an avid health and fitness buff.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.