Boqii Delists, Ends Three-Year 'Ruff' Ride On NYSE

Oct. 06, 2023 9:34 PM ETBoqii Holding Limited (BQ)
Summary

  • Boqii is delisting from the New York Stock Exchange and moving its shares to the smaller, more thinly traded NYSE American.
  • Not enough dog years left for the pet-care company, whose falling market value put it in danger of being forcibly delisted after its revenue contracted in its latest fiscal year.
  • Boqii’s prospects look uncertain as China’s economy slows.

Dog walkers enjoying their work. Pets, walkers, service

LuckyBusiness/iStock via Getty Images

By Doug Young

Pet’s lives are famously short compared with their human owners, and the same seems to be even truer for Boqii Holding Ltd. (NYSE:BQ), operator of China’s largest platform for pet owners. This

