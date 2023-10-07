Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
'Higher For Longer' Is Totally Unsustainable: Buy Defensive Dividend Stocks

Oct. 07, 2023 8:15 AM ETEXR, NEE, PEP, TSLX7 Comments
Austin Rogers profile picture
Austin Rogers
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Dividend stocks in sectors like renewable power, real estate, utilities, and consumer staples have taken a hit from rising interest rates.
  • The US government's deficit spending and debt issuance, combined with the Federal Reserve's tightening policies, continue to push interest rates higher.
  • Higher rates have negative effects on the US government budget, business sector, and housing market, leading to economic consequences that the Fed won't be able to tolerate for an extended period.
  • I outline my strategy: buy high-quality dividend stocks in defensive sectors that will survive however long rates remain high and thrive once they fall.
Recession Warning Green Road Sign Over Dramatic Clouds and Sky.

Feverpitched

Dividend stocks have seen an absolute shellacking over the last year.

The four defensive, debt-utilizing sectors of renewable power production (RNRG), real estate (VNQ), Utilities (XLU), and Consumer Staples (XLP) have

This article was written by

Austin Rogers profile picture
Austin Rogers
15.89K Followers

Austin Rogers is a REIT specialist with a professional background in commercial real estate. He writes about high-quality dividend growth stocks with the goal of generating the safest growing passive income stream possible. Since his ideal holding period is "lifelong," his focus is on portfolio income growth rather than total returns.

Austin is a contributing author for the investing group High Yield Landlord, one of the largest real estate investment communities on Seeking Alpha, with thousands of members.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of EXR, TSLX, ARCC, MAIN, CSWC, NEE, NEP, PEP either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (7)

D
DadRuss72
Today, 8:44 AM
Comments (1.12K)
Small correction. The US Federal government hasn’t had a real budget in probably 30 years. Government budgets when presented have to BALANCE. Just continuing resolutions to keep up the unsustainable spending.
Governments need true austerity. WHOLE departments need to go.

We are Rome 2.

www.mackinac.org/...
StevenK1 profile picture
StevenK1
Today, 8:41 AM
Premium
Comments (2.39K)
As a holder of several BDC's, I am concerned that 'higher for longer' might be only measured in a couple quarters at best.

While satisfied with my BDC performance this year, I have started adding deep value REIT's to the portfolio, now that their yields are competitive.

Can the case be made that soon it will be time to fad BDC's and seek longer duration assets?
Income4ever aka Cyclenut profile picture
Income4ever aka Cyclenut
Today, 8:40 AM
Premium
Comments (11.17K)
I like Fdus over Tslx especially when you factor in Tslx significant premium... Fdus has had spectacular performance and trades at a small discount
Added Schd recently
gastro4 profile picture
gastro4
Today, 8:39 AM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (2.24K)
Do you think these stocks will be affected by tax loss selling the next 2 months and better to wait?
Gary Gambino profile picture
Gary Gambino
Today, 8:39 AM
AnalystPremium
Comments (2.6K)
The whole argument sounds like a drug addict’s justification of why he needs more drugs. More drugs make the withdrawal symptoms go away but they don’t solve the underlying problem.
Abandoning monetary policy discipline will lead to double digit inflation, loss of reserve currency status for the dollar, and loss of credit from US debt holders. Long term interest rates would go up anyway because holders of US government debt will demand higher rates to offset the inflation and credit risk. No amount of QE will be enough to counter that.
That said, high quality companies and real estate would still be good investments in that environment - anything with tangible book value and pricing power that can offset inflation.
Owen213 profile picture
Owen213
Today, 8:32 AM
Premium
Comments (775)
own TSLX but too pricey right now, don't want to add at these levels. PEP still has a ways to fall to make it a buy. NEE is a possibility but I just bought NEP. VNQ might be worth a small bet
b
billwilliams836
Today, 8:26 AM
Investing Group
Comments (720)
Wouldn't touch REITs or utilities for the next few quarters. TSLX and other BCDs are good ideas.
