Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Mixed Signals For Earnings And Spending In Japan, But The BoJ Is Likely To Move On

Oct. 06, 2023 10:34 PM ETEWJ, DFJ, DXJ, SCJ, FJP, DBJP, DXJS, HEWJ, JPXN, GSJY, FLJP, FLJH, BBJP, EWJV1 Comment
ING Economic and Financial Analysis profile picture
ING Economic and Financial Analysis
3.29K Followers

Summary

  • It is disappointing that labour cash earnings were weaker than expected in Japan, but consumption held up relatively well.
  • Meanwhile, due to the recent spike in market rates and high inflation, the Bank of Japan is expected to change its YCC policy and forward guidance at its October meeting.
  • The weak JPY is likely to pile more pressure on import product prices alongside the recent rise in global commodity prices, while strong tourism should also push up private service prices.

Japanese yen bank note

fatido

By Min Joo Kang

Nominal labour cash earnings grew slower than expected in August

We had expected to see some acceleration in earnings given the reasonably strong wage negotiation results from the last quarter, but disappointingly, headline growth rose 1.1% year-on-year

This article was written by

ING Economic and Financial Analysis profile picture
ING Economic and Financial Analysis
3.29K Followers
From Trump to trade, FX to Brexit, ING’s global economists have it covered. Go to ING.com/THINK to stay a step ahead. We’re sorry we can’t reply to individuals' comments.Content disclaimer: The information in the publication is not an investment recommendation and it is not investment, legal or tax advice or an offer or solicitation to purchase or sell any financial instrument.This publication has been prepared by ING solely for information purposes without regard to any particular user's investment objectives, financial situation, or means. For our full disclaimer please click here.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

k
katmandu100
Yesterday, 11:37 PM
Investing Group
Comments (8.84K)
Excellent commentary.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.