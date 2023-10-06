Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Clearwater Paper: Set To Benefit From Industry Tailwinds

Oct. 06, 2023 11:14 PM ETClearwater Paper Corporation (CLW)
Horizon Capital profile picture
Horizon Capital
573 Followers

Summary

  • Clearwater Paper Corporation has historically been an average to below average business with low and volatile returns on invested capital.
  • The company's low returns on invested capital are due to the capital intensive and competitive nature of the packaging product and tissue product industries.
  • However the current supply/demand dynamics in these industries are favorable for Clearwater and may lead to solid earnings growth over the next 12-18 months.
  • I am initiating coverage with a $50 price target and a buy rating based on my estimate of 2024 EBITDA, and my estimate of Clearwater's future cash flows.

carton processing at a factory

agnormark

Clearwater Paper Corporation (NYSE:CLW) has been an average to below average business over the past decade and its stock has reflected this. This is not surprising given the fact that paper product companies are generally capital intensive, and operate

This article was written by

Horizon Capital profile picture
Horizon Capital
573 Followers
I am an equity analyst and value investor, and I believe that every security has a price at which it is an attractive investment. I believe I have an edge because I am willing to explore stocks that most other investors are ignoring, and because I am not afraid to invest in stocks that are illiquid and thinly traded.I tend to focus on small cap and micro cap stocks but I write about stocks of all sizes. I take a bottoms up approach to my research but I consider economic factors in my analysis in order to create a more holistic view of the stock and business in question.I have a background in economics and 6 years of experience as an analyst. I look forward to sharing my research with my followers on Seeking Alpha as I continue to learn more over the years. I post smaller and more frequent updates on Twitter regarding some of the stocks and businesses I have researched and written about on Seeking Alpha. Please follow me @HorizonCapital1 if you wish to see these updates in addition to my general thoughts on the economy, markets and anything else I find interesting.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in CLW over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.