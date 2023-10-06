Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Aixtron: Big Opportunities And Big Expectations

Oct. 06, 2023 11:54 PM ETAIXTRON SE (AIIXY), AIXXF
Stephen Simpson
Summary

  • Aixtron's shares have performed well over the last few years as companies invest in silicon carbide (SiC) and gallium nitride (GaN) semiconductor manufacturing capacity.
  • Aixtron is a leader in metal-organic chemical vapor deposition (MOCVD) equipment, used in the production of LEDs, VCSELs, and other optoelectronic devices, as well as GaN and SiC semiconductors.
  • Aixtron's new G10-SiC system, capable of handling both 150mm and 200mm wafers, should drive significant market share growth on lower overall wafer cost versus the current market leader.
  • Demand for high-power/RF GaN and SiC chips should outgrow overall chip demand growth over the next decade, but future capacity additions will likely be cyclical.
  • Aixtron's valuation already assumes robust long-term growth and profitability.

Computer Wafer on Robotic Arm at Production Line

zorazhuang/E+ via Getty Images

There are few secrets in the semiconductor space, and that’s particularly true when you look at top-of-mind opportunities like silicon carbide (or SiC) and gallium nitride (or GaN) semiconductors. As a maker of essential chip-making equipment used in the production of

This article was written by

Stephen Simpson is a freelance financial writer and investor. Spent close to 15 years on the Street (sell-side, buy-side, equities, bonds); now a semi-retired raccoon rancher. That last part isn't entirely true. Probably.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of VECO either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

