SP500: I'm Modifying My Strategy, Took Profit On Shorts

Oct. 07, 2023 1:06 AM ETS&P 500 Index (SP500)
Summary

  • I exited my short position on S&P500 call options with profits.
  • I remain bearish on the stock market due to potential liquidity shocks, recession risks, and credit crunch concerns.
  • I plan to short more aggressively if the S&P500 breaks below the 4200 level, but acknowledges the possibility of an end-of-the-year rally.

Exiting shorts

As I previously discussed, I had what I define as a modest short on S&P500 the entire 2023, since Jan 1st. Specifically, I was short Dec call options with the strike price 4400. This option is now out of money, and given

Global-macro research. Proprietary trader. Holding a valid Series 3 license as a Commodity Trading Adviser, member of National Futures Association. Professor of Finance. Editor-in-Chief Journal of Corporate Accounting and Finance.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments

