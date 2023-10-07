Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Companhia SiderúRgica Nacional: Possibly Undervalued, But Not That Attractive

Pedro Augusto Prazeres profile picture
Pedro Augusto Prazeres
95 Followers

Summary

  • Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional faces low growth potential, potential undervaluation, and instability in the steel industry.
  • The company's financial performance has been negative and modest, with a slowdown in revenue growth expected in the coming years.
  • SID's valuation indicators suggest undervaluation compared to the sector and its competitors, but the high dividend and low growth potential weaken its future outlook.

steel industry

RicAguiar/E+ via Getty Images

Investment thesis

The analysis of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) reveals several problems and contradictions, with a few positive points. The drop in steel prices has been, this year, the main catalyst for the dampening of its results, and this

This article was written by

Pedro Augusto Prazeres profile picture
Pedro Augusto Prazeres
95 Followers
English and Brazilian Portuguese translator, proofreader, editor, and content writer specializing in Finance, Economics, and Investments. My strategy is focused on wealth preservation, income, and long-term appreciation. My national portfolio is made of Brazilian hand-picked stocks and real estate funds, and my international one consists of ETFs (of Stocks and REITS) that cover the entire globe.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.