Boy Wirat

"There is only one side to the stock market; and it is not the bull side or the bear side, but the right side." - Jesse Livermore

There hasn't been much of a change to the investment backdrop. The "issues" that were identified and appropriately labeled as "game changers" since last year are still with us. I've repeatedly stated that the path of the equity market will be determined by how long these headwinds last.

Corporate America is still playing in a minefield that includes inflationary pressure, an anti-business regulatory backdrop that is posing issues for Financials to Energy, and everything else in between.

The Housing market is caught between a high-priced, low inventory landscape combined with 30-year mortgages at ~7% making affordability an issue. With the Fed still in the picture, mortgage rates are unlikely to fall back. The supply of homes also looks to stay tight. Baby boomers, who hold 58% of the value of the housing market, tend to stay put. Housing starts and builder confidence keep slipping. After all, they simply can't be aggressive in a building given the poor fundamentals.

There is no way to sugarcoat consumer sentiment. It remains near historic lows. A recent Monmouth poll found an astounding 88% of Americans believe the country is on the wrong track, one of the worst right track/wrong track readings ever registered. One look at the latest IBD/TIPP optimism index, which will be reported in detail later in this report shows just how poor consumers are feeling about ALL of the issues plaguing the economy.

To top it off, several key elements of inflation could run hot for some time. I've covered the impact of higher energy costs and why energy prices will remain high since the end of 2021. All of that has come to pass and more importantly, nothing has changed. That cements the "Higher for longer" interest rate scenario (that many are just now realizing), and it will be part of this investment scene well into 2024. All of the calls for rate cuts this year have been pushed back to next year, and as I have declared since Q4 '22, there will be no cuts in our future anytime soon. We have now entered the fourth quarter and I'm about ready to state that there won't be any cuts next year as well. The ONLY threat to that forecast is an economy that completely falls apart.

One doesn't have to be the smartest investor around to realize what that does to the markets. The Fed is caught between a rock and a hard place. Consensus estimates for Q3 GDP continue to call for a robust economy, and at the very least one that isn't ready to slip into recession. That is in contrast to a global manufacturing backdrop that is unquestionably in recession, and in some respects, it looks like it's still deteriorating. Conflicting signals are everywhere.

Q4

Both forecasters and to some extent some investors are already expecting a slowdown into Q4. However, the balance of risks has taken on a more negative slant. There are some near-term potholes in the outlook. The resumption of student loan repayments, the ongoing UAW strikes, and a potential government shutdown are all likely to subtract from growth in the coming months. The speed at which interest rates have risen across the curve is going to further impact Corporate activity, Consumer, and Housing market activity a lot more than what is already baked in.

Higher oil prices will continue to take a toll on EVERYTHING and EVERYONE. When we boil it all down, we can expect quarterly US GDP growth to slow from a 3+ annualized rate to something closer to a below-trend 1% pace or lower. While higher oil prices and long-end rates are a global phenomenon, some of these negative hits are more US-specific. U.S. policy will continue to manifest as continued weakness in domestic activity and spending on the U.S. consumer/housing/services side, and with manufacturing already in recession the outlook becomes at best, "'questionable".

It will be "what comes next" for the economy that is the determining factor for equity prices.

The Week On Wall Street

A new week, a new month, a new quarter, and hopefully, a new chapter for the market as Monday was the first day of trading for October. Unfortunately, the story didn't change much from September as stocks struggled as interest rates crept higher. At current levels, the 10-year yield is on pace to close at its highest level of the current cycle in what has been a seemingly endless run higher.

The selling intensified into Tuesday with the indices posting new reactionary lows in this pullback. The indices all bounced in what turned out to be "Turnaround Wednesday", but as the 10-year Treasury remained near recent highs it became more of a "mixed" picture. The equity market is trying to digest an 80-point basis point move that has occurred in the last 2 months.

The late-week rally helped the S&P 500 break its four-week losing streak and pushed the NASDAQ's weekly winning streak to two.

Political Scene

A government shutdown was avoided for the time being after Congress cleared a CR (continuing resolution) extending government funding through November 17. Attention now turns to whether lawmakers can navigate the funding process with a new deadline in a highly politically charged environment, and whether a mid-November shutdown can be avoided. Given the recent development in Washington, that has become more of a challenge.

House Speaker Removed

A motion to vacate the speakership brought against Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) by Matt Gaetz (R-FL) passed this week as eight Republicans sided with the entire Democratic Party caucus to remove the Speaker. This procedure was attempted over 100 years ago but failed, and the success today is a landmark: a motion to vacate has never been successfully carried out against a House Speaker. The House will now focus on electing a new speaker.

The dysfunction is palpable so electing a new speaker will be difficult. Initially, at least, all Democrats will vote for their Minority Leader Hakeem Jefferies of New York. The very narrow Republican majority means that only six members of the caucus have to object to a candidate for that candidate to fail. This was the dynamic that sent the GOP caucus to a post-civil War record 15 rounds of votes in seeking a speaker when McCarthy was initially elected.

A unity candidate who can attract moderates from both parties may be selected (note: the Speaker does not have to be an elected member of the house). In other words, there are lots of options for both political parties to explore from here.

In essence, it is more mayhem at a time when stability is needed. Ironically the event that sparked this motion to vacate (a 45-day continuing resolution to keep the government operating through early November) has created a clock running in the background.

Until the House picks a new leader, any progress negotiating appropriations will be nil, meaning the possibility of a shutdown is still very much alive. We've discussed how government shutdowns are not an issue for stocks, but this turmoil sends another message to the credit agencies to build a case for another U.S. Debt downgrade. We are a long way from that BUT this childish outburst could not come at a worse time.

If we are ever to see fiscal responsibility it has to start with the majority willing to do so. This last action just set that back. But I'll note that while the spotlight is on the 'House", the Senate has yet to put forth, let alone PASS, ONE appropriations bill.

As I just stated, it takes a "majority" to achieve fiscal responsibility, and that is what is needed right now to avoid an economic debacle.

The Economy

The US Manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index posted 49.8 in September, up from 47.9 in August and higher than the earlier released 'flash' estimate of 48.9. Except for the slight expansion seen in April, operating conditions have deteriorated in ten of the last 11 months. Nonetheless, the latest decline in the sector's health was only fractional.

US Manuf. PMI (www.pmi.spglobal.com/Public/Release/PressReleases)

The S&P Global US Services PMI Business Activity Index posted 50.1 in September, down from 50.5 in August and broadly in line with the earlier released 'flash' estimate of 50.2. The latest data signaled a broad stagnation in business activity following seven successive months of output growth. Despite some reports of sustained inflows of new business, companies highlighted that elevated inflation, high interest rates, and economic uncertainty all stymied customer demand.

US Services PMI (www.pmi.spglobal.com/Public/Release/PressReleases)

ISM services index slipped 0.9 ticks to 53.6 in September after rising 1.8 points to 54.5 in August. This is the weakest since May's 50.3 but has been in expansion since January.

Consumer

IBD/TIPP optimism indexes showed anything but as the three major components plunged in October, reversing the pick-up in September. The report indicated all of the components in the Economic Optimism Index, the Presidential Leadership Index, and the National Outlook Index tumbled by double-digit percentages. Of note, the National Outlook index dropped to a historic low since the inception of the index in February 2001.

Also, tumbling to the lowest since that time was the 6-Month Economic Outlook component which plunged 25.1%. The overall Economic Optimism gauge dropped 16% to 36.3, the weakest since August 2011. And it is the 26th straight month in negative territory.

The Federal Policies measure slid to its lowest since October 2013. President Biden's Favorability metric dropped 14.7% to 39.5.

And all of the components were in negative territory for the 6th consecutive month.

I've chastised the cheerleaders who continue to post positive commentary anytime we see the slightest improvement in consumer confidence. They seem to be reluctant to speak to what is right in front of everyone. The story has not changed. EVERY consumer confidence measurement is well below pre-pandemic levels. This latest consumer report should make it abundantly clear that improvement is not around the corner until people start seeing a "change" in the economic environment.

Labor Demand is Holding Up

U.S. JOLTS: job openings bounced 690k to 9,610k in August, beating forecasts, after tumbling 245k to 8,920k in July. Openings are down from the record 12,027k in March 2022. The number of jobs available for every unemployed job seeker remains around 1.5. Job openings are still considerably above the 7+ M before the pandemic where they then dropped to a low of 4,686k in April 2020.

The September payrolls report hit the tape on Friday morning, and the headline reading came in much better than expected as total payrolls increased 336K versus forecasts for an increase of 170K. While the headline number was much better than expected, the Unemployment Rate was unchanged at 3.8%, which was higher than the 3.7% forecast.

Likewise, average hourly earnings were also slightly weaker than expected. The initial reaction resulted in a sharp sell-off in stocks and bonds as the headline number topped forecasts, but underneath the surface, the report wasn’t as hot as it looked. Job creation is rising, but the cost of incremental workers hasn’t been accelerating.

Once the initial reaction ebbed the market appeared to concentrate on the latter. Perhaps some investors also took a look at the BLS Household Survey. That report shows an increase in employed people of just 86,000 for September. Part-time hiring, according to the Household Survey, suggests that 24.4% of those new hires were part-timers, leaving just 65,000 full-time hires. This is job growth, but after what had been two straight months of negative full-time job growth, it's certainly not much of a rebound.

The divergence between these two surveys is so large that it brings both of them into question, leaving investors wondering exactly what is going on.

A Macro Issue

It's a difficult topic to discuss because there are strong feelings on either side. However, it is something that adds to the "spending" issue at a time when the US can least afford it. I'm talking about the seemingly never-ending aid that is going to support Ukraine. The U.S. is up to 75 billion and counting. One might say that's a drop in the bucket for the US, and it is, but this bucket seemingly has no bottom, and therein lies the issue.

If we were to relate this to a household budget it's easy to see that this spending can't go on forever. Especially if the household is already BURIED in debt. If this household had a problematic financial issue where they had to write a check knowing that they would more than likely never see any repayment and then question if they're getting any benefit or putting a value on that benefit, they would surely look into resolving the issue. They would explore ANY and ALL means to end this nightmare of spending.

That is seemingly the issue many cite as a reason to raise the question of why we are writing another check. There is NO effort from ANY entity that has stated they are opposed to Russia's action to find a solution. NO One, NO Organization, NO Entity anywhere on this planet has so much mentioned or called for ANY type of negotiated settlement. Is this conflict so different from others that it's deemed a waste of time to negotiate and it's better to just write endless checks for support?

Ladies and Gentlemen this is yet another POLICY failure that lies at the doorstep of the US and the so-called coalition that is known as NATO. We've cited the U.S. Debt issue, and it's not just this ONE item that is the cause of the problem. It's a cumulative issue that has grown to a mountain that cannot be sustained. This is further highlighted when interest rates have normalized and for all intents and purposes, whether one wants to admit it or not, are going to stay HIGH for the foreseeable future.

History shows periods of "normalized" rates, followed by periods of exceptionally HIGH rates. We've seen timeframes when rates stabilized and were back to "normal followed by years of below-normal and zero interest rates. All of that is now transforming back to a normal rate backdrop. This is a period where higher rates will stay at or above historic norms. I'll argue there is more than a good chance that rates seek out an above-average path before this situation reverses.

Whether it be stocks, commodities, or interest rates, that is HOW MARKETS work over time. We are at the "beginning" of a secular change and there is but ONE solution to the problem - reduce the size of this debt that is going to become an immense burden to service.

It is an issue that keeps me very cautious about the MACRO scene, primarily because I see no effort to "change". Complicating the situation is a contingent that does not acknowledge the debt issue as a problem at all.

A problem can't be fixed if it isn't acknowledged in the first place. The U.S. economy will feel the ramifications of this HUGE issue for years to come.

The Global Scene

The UK

The CIPS UK Manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index posted 44.3 in September, up slightly from August's 39-month low of 43.0, but still among the weakest readings seen over the past 14 years. All five of the sub-indices comprising the PMI (new orders, output, employment, stocks of purchases, and supplier delivery times) were consistent with a weakening of underlying sector performance.

UK PMI (www.pmi.spglobal.com/Public/Release/PressReleases)

The CIPS UK Services PMI Business Activity Index posted 49.3 in September, down from 49.5 in August and below the neutral 50.0 threshold for the second month running. The final index was at its lowest level since January.

UK Services PMI (www.pmi.spglobal.com/Public/Release/PressReleases)

Eurozone

The HCOB Eurozone Manufacturing PMI, compiled by S&P Global, fell fractionally to 43.4 in September, from 43.5 in August. Crucially, this marked the fifteenth successive month in which the headline index has recorded in sub-50.0 territory, thereby indicating a sustained deterioration in the health of the euro area manufacturing sector.

Euro PMI (www.pmi.spglobal.com/Public/Release/PressReleases)

The HCOB Eurozone Composite PMI Output Index, a weighted average of the HCOB Manufacturing PMI Output Index and the HCOB Services PMI Business Activity Index recorded a fourth consecutive sub-50.0 reading in September. At 47.2, this was up slightly from 46.7 in August, and indicative of a further moderate contraction in business activity levels across the euro area’s private sector economy.

Euro Composite PMI (www.pmi.spglobal.com/Public/Release/PressReleases)

Canada

The Canada Manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index fell further below the crucial 50.0 no-change mark in September to 47.5, from 48.0 in August. It was the fifth successive month that a deterioration in operating conditions has been registered, and the latest PMI number was the lowest since May 2020.

Canada PMI (www.pmi.spglobal.com/Public/Release/PressReleases)

China

The Caixin China Purchasing Managers’ Index slipped from 51.0 in August to 50.6 at the end of the third quarter, to signal an improvement in the health of the sector for the second month in a row. Although the PMI was consistent with only a marginal rate of improvement, it remained slightly above the average reading for 2023 to date.

China Manuf. PMI (www.pmi.spglobal.com/Public/Release/PressReleases)

The Caixin China General Services Business Activity Index fell from 51.8 in August to 50.2 at the end of the third quarter. The latest index reading was only slightly above the neutral 50.0 threshold to signal a fractional expansion in activity at services companies. Notably, the rate of increase was the slowest seen over the current nine-month period of growth.

China Services PMI (www.pmi.spglobal.com/Public/Release/PressReleases)

Japan

At 48.5 in September, the headline au Jibun Bank Japan Manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index fell from 49.6 in August to signal the steepest deterioration in the health of the sector since February. Moreover, the average reading in the third quarter was 49.3, down from 50.0 in the second quarter, and indicative of muted conditions in the sector

Japan Manuf PMI (www.pmi.spglobal.com/Public/Release/PressReleases)

The au Jibun Bank Japan Services Business Activity Index fell from 54.3 in August to 53.8 in September to indicate a solid expansion in services activity. Anecdotal evidence suggested that an increase in customer demand was sustained as the sector continued to benefit from the lifting of COVID-19 restrictions earlier in the year.

Japan Services PMI (www.pmi.spglobal.com/Public/Release/PressReleases)

The S&P Global ASEAN Manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index slipped into contraction territory for the first time in 25 months in September, with the index printing 49.6, down from 51.0 in August. The latest result signaled a renewed deterioration in business conditions, albeit one that was marginal overall.

ASEAN Manuf PMI (www.pmi.spglobal.com/Public/Release/PressReleases)

Fixed Income

It's been an unrelenting parabolic move higher in the 10-year Treasury yield.

10-year treasury (www.tc2000.com)

The market is in the process of digesting the swift move in interest rates, and while the price action in the stock market hasn't been pretty, given the oversized rally leading up to this period, the giveback in stocks is still completely normal.

On the flip side, the movement in the bond market continues to be quite ugly. Despite what I labeled a Secular BEAR market in bonds in December '21, analysts have been unrelenting in their calls for "Bonds Presenting An opportunity".20-year

20 year Bonds (www.tc2000.com)

Every month it was more of the same - "It's time to get into Bonds". I've warned all year about trying to call a bottom and those that have placed their chips in this market are feeling more pain.

Despite what looks like a 'bargain", when the primary trend is DOWN, the bond market is a "no-touch" until I see price stabilization, a base-building pattern that then unfolds into an uptrend. We are MONTHS away from any of that occurring. Let's deal with the reality of this bond market, we haven't even seen the bottom yet.

The Daily chart of the S&P 500 ( NYSEARCA: SPY

As stocks wrestle with the interest rate backdrop, the S&P 500 hovers just above support.

S&P 500 (www.tc2000.com)

Friday's turnaround rally was a welcome sight for the BULLS who were starting to wonder if support was going to hold. There is plenty of overhead resistance, but a rally has to start with the first step. We may have seen that occur on Friday

Investment Backdrop

September comes to a close and that wraps up the 3rd quarter which has been another challenging month for investors. It was the second month in a row where every index posted a loss and it's the worst monthly performance since February.

Sept results (www.seekingalpha.com/checkout?service_id=mp_1232)

At the sector level, it was Energy, Oil services, Commodities, and Metals/Mining were the only areas of the market that were positive in September. After a rough start to the year, Energy has now posted 4 straight months of gains. Uranium continues on a tear, with a 22% rally on top of the 10% gain in August.

Turning to Q3 performance, similar to September every index was in the RED, with the Russell 2000 the weakest in the quarter.

Q3 Results (www.seekingalpha.com/checkout?service_id=mp_1232)

Anything related to Energy was the place to be in Q3. Commodities and Metals/Mining were also positive while Uranium led everything with a 40% gain. Communications Services and Semiconductors both suffered pullbacks but still managed to hold onto slim gains in the quarter.

For the year, the situation is still positive. So we'll highlight the sectors that have not produced any gains this year. Financials, Healthcare, Biotech, and Utilities.

YTD Results (www.seekingalpha.com/checkout?service_id=mp_1232)

The stumble and underperformance in Utilities has been enormous. It has posted a 16% loss while the S&P is up 12%. The action in the Utilities epitomizes the fundamental change that has taken place in the investment; landscape - a change that I coined a New Era of investment. A zero interest rate backdrop was a bonanza for Utilities as investors searched for yield. That search pushed the valuation in the sector to a historical valuation level, as many Utility stocks were selling at PE ratios that rivaled high-growth tech stocks.

Now there is an alternative that is safer and rivals the yield in Utilities, and that makes this selloff understandable. We will now see a reversion to the mean and watch the sector move back to a more normal PE range between 14-16. Even after this last selloff, the group sells at a PE of around 18.5, while the historical PE is more in the 14-16 range. This reversion to the mean will continue to be painful. Other than the typical rebound rally, this sector could remain in the penalty box for years. There are so many other places to park funds and get a higher yield with NO risk.

On the fixed income side Bonds have also been a losing proposition. They have underperformed equities by ~15%. Gold is flat, Silver has lost ground this year, while the star of the metals show, Uranium has rallied 48% YTD.

Final Thoughts

The market is in the process of digesting the swift move in interest rates. In doing so the S&P is on its way to the fifth straight week of losses. The index has posted a gain in but two weeks out of the last ten.

Coming into Wednesday's session the DJIA and the Russell 2000 are in the RED for the year. Using the long-term charts, both of these indices have dipped back into BEAR market territory. It's a MACRO scene that I thought was an option when the indices rebounded this year and moved into BULL mode.

We may now see the two and perhaps other indices vacillate back and forth with no clear "primary" trend identified. That leaves investors working with the most uncertain of all backdrops. The transition to a more "normalized' interest rate structure has given money managers more options. They can sleep well while parking finds in short-term instruments that outstrip the average dividend yield with NO risk. That was not available just a few short months ago and it's the reason things will have to change in the economic outlook to make stocks as attractive as they once were. Of course, every individual has to acknowledge where they are in their investment life.

Perhaps the stock market will continue to look past the "troubles" that plague the investment landscape and look ahead to a "soft landing" where all turns out well. For those market participants who are contemplating putting money to work to take advantage of a rebound rally, this is CRUNCH time.

THANKS to all of the readers that contribute to this forum to make these articles a better experience for everyone.

Best of Luck to Everyone!