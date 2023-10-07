Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Airbnb's Plan Works - Affordability Improves As Tsunami Of Supply Hits

Oct. 07, 2023 10:00 AM ETAirbnb, Inc. (ABNB)
Juxtaposed Ideas profile picture
Juxtaposed Ideas
8.25K Followers

Summary

  • The supply glut is part of the ABNB management's strategy to drive affordability across its listings, especially important during these uncertain macroeconomic environment.
  • Then again, as its growth decelerates, we are not certain if its premium valuations are justified compared to the sector medians and its travel booking peers.
  • ABNB has also failed to break out of its resistance levels of $145 twice, with it currently retesting its critical support levels of $120s, potentially signaling more volatility.
  • Since the North American region comprises the lion's share of its overall FQ2'23 revenues at 47.9%, we may see the stock further retrace as the US federal student loan repayment restarts.
  • Combined with the 6.34% of short interest at the time of writing, it may be more prudent to observe the situation a little longer.

tsunami breaking on city coast with big waves

Mimadeo/iStock via Getty Images

The ABNB Investment Thesis Remains Robust, But Not At These Lofty Valuations

We previously covered Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) in May 2023, discussing its decelerating booking trend compared to its travel peers, naturally triggering its underwhelming financial and

I am a full-time analyst interested in a wide range of stocks. With my unique insights and knowledge, I hope to provide other investors with a contrasting view of my portfolio, given my particular background.Prior to Seeking Alpha, I worked as a professionally trained architect in a private architecture practice, with a focus on public and healthcare projects. My qualifications include:- Qualified Person with the Board of Architects, Singapore.- Master's in Architecture from the National University of Singapore.- Bachelor in Arts from the National University of Singapore.If you have any questions, feel free to reach out to me via a direct message on Seeking Alpha or leave a comment on one of my articles.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

The analysis is provided exclusively for informational purposes and should not be considered professional investment advice. Before investing, please conduct personal in-depth research and utmost due diligence, as there are many risks associated with the trade, including capital loss.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

