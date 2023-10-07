Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Global PMI Signals Near-Term Downturn Risks Amid Falling Backlogs Of Work

Oct. 07, 2023 3:31 AM ETVT, IOO, TOK, SDG, ACWI, ACWV, URTH, SPGM, QWLD, NZAC, CRBN, GLOF, KLDW, ASET, ESGG, DWLD, VWID, MOTG, MOTO, KOKU, JSTC, FORH, DIVS, GENY, GXTG, BYOB, BUYZ, EDUT, MRAD, INFL, TMAT, DGT, DEW, WDIV, GCOW, WLDR, HERD, WKLY, SDIV, ROBO, BFIT, BLES, IVES, UDIV, USPX, VEA, EFA, GAB, IEFA, ESGD, DBEF, IDEV, GSIE, HEFA, EFZ, RODM, FDT, HFXI, EFU, EFO, IDHQ, IQIN, DWMF, EFAX, RFDI, IJUL, VWO, EEM, IEMG, INDA, INDL, INDY, EPI, SCHE, EDC, EDZ, EMF, SPEM, EUM, XSOE, EEV, ESGE, EET, FRDM, FM, FEM, HEEM, DBEM, MFEM, LDEM, AVEM, RFEM, ROAM, EJUL, JEMA, EMFM, DIEM, AVES, DFEV, EMXC, CN, FXI, PGJ, EWH, EWT, GXC, FCA, KBA, CHB, CHIQ, CHII, CQQQ, CHIX, CHIE, CHIM, ECNS, MCHI, CXSE, KFYP, KWEB, ASHR, ASHS, CNXT, AFTY, ASHX, CNYA, KGRN, FLHK, FLCH, FLTW, KURE, KALL, CHNA, CHIC, CHIK, CHIH, CHIU, CHIS, CHIR, GLCN, KESG, KSTR, KFVG, KEJI, RAYC, KTEC, KBUY, TDF, YINN, YANG, FXP, XPP, YXI, CBON, KBND, PIN, INCO, SMIN, NFTY, FLIN, IXSE, GLIN, INDF, IIF, EWZ, BRF, FBZ, EWZS, FLBR, BRZU, BZQ, ERUS, RUSL
Markit profile picture
Markit
2.91K Followers

Summary

  • Global economic growth remained largely stalled for a second consecutive month in September, according to the S&P Global PMI surveys, based on data provided by over 27,000 companies.
  • Global business activity growth remained largely stalled for a second successive month in September, according to the Global PMI data compiled by S&P Global.
  • China's recovery is also waning, acting as a drag on emerging market growth.

Finance and business concept. Investment graph and rows growth of coins on display of market quotes, stock market and data, rate exchange, blue color tone.

ipopba

Global economic growth remained largely stalled for a second consecutive month in September, according to the S&P Global PMI surveys, based on data provided by over 27,000 companies. The data point to a significant loss of global growth momentum after the

This article was written by

Markit profile picture
Markit
2.91K Followers
IHS Markit (Nasdaq: INFO) is a world leader in critical information, analytics and solutions for the major industries and markets that drive economies worldwide. The company delivers next-generation information, analytics and solutions to customers in business, finance and government, improving their operational efficiency and providing deep insights that lead to well-informed, confident decisions. IHS Markit has more than 50,000 key business and government customers, including 80 percent of the Fortune Global 500 and the world’s leading financial institutions. Headquartered in London, IHS Markit is committed to sustainable, profitable growth.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.