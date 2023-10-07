Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Hot Jobs, Hot Bonds

  • Recession chatter has been rising again in financial circles, as economists take note of tapped out savings and rising consumer debt levels.
  • Along comes the latest jobs report from the Bureau of Labor Statistics, showing that nonfarm payrolls rose by 336,000 in September, more than twice as many new jobs as those very same economists had predicted.
  • The Atlanta Fed’s GDPNow indicator predicts 4.9 percent growth. Make of it what you will, but those numbers are not exactly screaming recession.

Does anyone really know what is going on with the US economy? Anyone? Bueller? Recession chatter has been rising again in financial circles, as economists take note of tapped out savings and rising consumer debt levels.

Then along

MV Financial is a Washington DC-area asset manager offering investment advisory services through MV Capital Management, a Registered Investment Advisor. We specialize in deep research across a wide range of asset classes and investment vehicles, with the goal of transforming knowledge into actionable investment solutions for our individual, family and institutional clientele.

