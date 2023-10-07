Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
SPY: Current Correction Is Just The Beginning

Oct. 07, 2023 3:58 AM ETS&P 500 Index (SP500), SPY2 Comments
Danil Sereda profile picture
Danil Sereda
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Some analysts link the SPY correction to seasonality, with the possibility of a November rise driven by a self-fulfilling prophecy. However, I think that the correction is just starting.
  • The recent indirect data shows that U.S. consumer confidence has declined recently, casting doubt on the EPS growth Wall Street expects in FY2024.
  • The stock market’s earnings spread to Treasuries (which by definition is the equity risk premium) is now well below spreads offered by the investment grade bond market.
  • Higher rates are expected to lead to an increase in federal interest expenses and higher deficits in FY2024/25.
  • All this is too bad a starting point to be bullish SPY, where 28.5% is invested in techs.
Recession Global Market Crisis Stock Red Price Drop Arrow Down Chart Fall, Stock Market Exchange Analysis Business And Finance, Inflation Deflation Investment Abstract Red Background 3d rendering

KanawatTH

Intro & Thesis

I post macroeconomic articles quite frequently on Seeking Alpha, but the last time I wrote specifically about the S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY) was in mid-June when the underlying index was at

