Fiverr: Recent Weakness Provides Better Buying Opportunities

Oct. 07, 2023 4:02 AM ETFiverr International Ltd. (FVRR)
Dair Sansyzbayev profile picture
Dair Sansyzbayev
2.98K Followers

Summary

  • Fiverr International is a growth company with solid long-term potential, despite the recent stock price decline.
  • Recent earnings showed modest revenue growth and improved margins, indicating a positive financial outlook.
  • Fiverr's introduction of new products and commitment to innovation position it well in the growing freelance platforms market.

Beautiful young Asian woman sitting cross-legged by the promenade, against urban city skyline. She is wearing headphones around neck, using smartphone and working on laptop, with a coffee cup by her side. Looking away in thought. Lifestyle and technology

AsiaVision

Investment thesis

My first bullish thesis about Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) did not age well, since the stock price declined by 16% after May 23. Today, I would like to reiterate my bullish opinion because the company still demonstrates improving profitability

This article was written by

I am a highly experienced Chief Financial Officer (CFO) with a strong background in the oilfield and real estate industries. With over a decade of experience in finance, I have led numerous complex due diligence efforts and M&A transactions, both domestically and internationally.In recent years, I have developed a keen interest in equity research and analysis of public companies. This interest has led me to render equity research services for a Dubai-based family office with over $20 million in assets under management (AUM). My expertise in finance allows me to provide valuable insights and recommendations to clients seeking to make informed investment decisions.I pride myself on my ability to analyze financial statements, evaluate market trends, and identify key drivers of growth in different industries. I am passionate about staying up-to-date on the latest developments and trends in the equity research industry, and I am always seeking to enhance my skills and knowledge through continuing education and professional development.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in FVRR over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

