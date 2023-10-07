harmatoslabu

Natural gas has faced an incredibly tumultuous period over the past two years. Natural gas prices initially skyrocketed in 2021 due to shortages created during COVID-19 lockdown production cuts. The commodity continued to rise in 2022 as the Russia-Ukraine war led to greater EU demand for US exports and immense speculation surrounding future demand needs. I became bearish on natural gas in mid-2022 due to unreasonable expectations surrounding EU demand needs. However, I have had a bullish view of the commodity since spring, as lower prices have indicated production cuts amongst most US producers. Since then, natural gas has increased slightly, leading to added performance for critical producers such as EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT).

Bullish investors in natural gas have multiple options. The natural gas futures ETF (UNG) is one option, but it often chronically underperforms due to harmful contango decay in the futures curve. EQT Corporation is an interesting alternative because its production is highly concentrated in natural gas. While it does not face contango risk, it faces risk relating to increasing production costs and potential overvaluation.

Historically, both EQT's price and cash flow per share correlate to the futures price of natural gas. Usually, some portion of EQT's production is hedged, so its correlation to natural gas is not perfect. Last year, it had solid cash flows due to the high price of natural gas. However, gas has crashed to extreme lows since then, pushing its operating cash flow to near-zero levels. Despite this, EQT's share price remains nearly the same level during the 2022 peak. See below:

Data by YCharts

EQT did not entirely benefit from 2022 natural gas prices due to its hedge ceilings last year, making its profit outlook today nearly equal to its profits in 2022. Many factors may impact the company, mainly changes in production costs and natural gas prices. Natural gas is relatively cheap today but is more stable as its production outlook stagnates. Overall, I expect natural gas prices to stabilize around the $3-$3.5 level in 2024, given the trend in the natural gas rig count; however, upcoming winter weather conditions will play a key role in its 2024 pricing.

EQT is Cheap, Given the Rising Henry Hub Price

Most of EQT's 2023 production is covered by basis hedges of around $4.25/MMBTU level, while, at the end of Q2, 30% of its 2024 production was hedged at $3.64/MMBTU. The breakeven cost of its output varies from around $2/MMBTU to $3/MMBTU across its portfolio. Thus, looking into its 2024 potential, we will need to closely monitor that range to determine its ability to generate a profit. We know that nearly a third of its portfolio is hedged and at a slightly profitable level. Still, given that natural gas has held the $2-$3 range this year, the company will unlikely continue to hedge its 2024 production.

The 2024 Henry Hub futures contracts are trading at ~$3.4/MMBTU, up by around $1/MMBTU over recent months, putting pricing back into a firmly profitable range for the company. The rise in natural gas prices may likely result from the sharp decline in the rig count, associated with profit declines amongst most US natural gas producers. That said, total US natural gas production remains very strong today. See below:

Data by YCharts

As stated in its last presentation, this "breakeven" level includes capital costs, corporate overhead, taxes, and other key expenses. Over the first half of 2023, EQT had 883K MMcf in sales volume, or ~1.83B MMBTU annualized. That said, the company expects 1.9-2K Mcfe in total 2023 production, so I will project its 2024 production at 2.02B MMBTU, of which about 639M was hedged at the end of Q2 at a weighted-average floor of $3.64. Assuming an all-in breakeven of around $2.5/MMBTU, we can expect around $728M in profits from its hedged position. Further, if natural gas remains around $3.4 (based on 2024 average contracts, marginal profit of ~$0.9/MMBTU), its total profit on unhedged positions should be around $1.24B. Together, its full natural gas expected profit is ~$1.97B. Accounting for oil, NGL, ethane, and other products, which usually account for 10% or less of its revenue, I expect combined segment profits of ~$2.1B.

The variability in profit potential is significant at potentially +/- $1B, given no change in commodity prices but variation in production costs across its operating segments. Its Pro Forma free-cash-flow breakeven cost is around $2.15/MMBTU, meaning it should earn around $952M in FCF on its hedged position and ~$1.65B on its non-hedged position, assuming no change in commodity prices and production costs. Together, adding potential FCF from other segments, I forecast its 2024 FCF at ~$2.7B based on these assumptions.

Given that income and FCF target, EQT is likely not overpriced at a market capitalization of $16.9B, giving it a forward "P/FCF" of around 6.25X. This is a reasonable, if not low, valuation for EQT. The reality is that EQT missed out on profits in 2022 due to hedge positions. It is less hedged going forward and should earn a decent profit, given natural gas prices do not decline significantly. I would not say EQT is necessarily undervalued today because small changes in natural gas prices could substantially impact its forward profit potential. That said, given I am slightly bullish on natural gas, I believe EQT may be a superior tool than ETF like UNG to speculate on higher natural gas prices.

Will Natural Gas Return to 2022 Levels?

The upcoming winter will be essential for EQT, given the small ongoing glut in the US natural gas market. The surge in expected LNG demand from Europe and high natural gas prices caused many US producers to overdevelop in 2022, leading to ongoing production growth today. The steady decline in the rig count implies US natural gas production should peak soon and potentially fall as many companies reduce exposure given the price decrease. Still, natural gas is now back at $3.3/MMBTU (on a spot basis), so it is above the breakeven levels for most companies, implying the rig count may not continue to decline at its recent pace.

Without an excessively cold winter or changes in Europe or Asia's situation, there are no solid reasons to expect natural gas prices to rise above the $4-$5 level anytime soon. The historical storage glut in US natural gas inventories has decreased over recent months to around 172 Bcf today. Historically, the commodity ranges from $2.5 to $3.5, given that small surplus level. Natural gas is currently on the higher end of that range, potentially due to expected production declines following the rig count decrease.

Europe's natural gas price has spiked slightly over recent months, trading at €37.5/MWH, equivalent to around $12/MMBTU. That figure is above Europe's expected price range but still over 80% below its price range in 2022. Given the spread between US and EU prices, I expect LNG export levels to remain roughly constant, with some increase expected as capacity continues to rise. As a result of high 2022 prices, Europe's natural gas storage level indicates a glut, though its prices should remain high as it pays extra for non-Russian sources.

Overall, the only apparent upside or downside factor for natural gas may be winter weather, as the warm 2022-2023 season significantly contributed to low natural gas prices earlier this year. Today, contract pricing for winter natural gas has a historically low spread due to the warm El-Nino-related condition outlook. Should the winter weather outlook normalize, natural gas could increase in value. That said, there are no strong indications that will occur soon.

The Bottom Line

Overall, I am very mildly bullish on EQT today. The companies' lower FCF breakeven costs and decent output growth point toward solid income potential over the next year. The natural gas market is a mixed bag, with supplies likely to decrease slightly due to the decline in drilling activity. That said, there are no indications that reserves will rapidly decline swiftly enough to lift natural gas well above its current price range. Further, the warm winter weather outlook has suppressed natural gas prices and could either help or harm going forward as that forecast changes.

Ideally, this environment will benefit EQT as stabilized natural gas prices, cost levels, and production levels contribute to steadier profits for the firm. Over most of the past decade, EQT has been highly volatile as immense US natural gas production growth created a very unsteady profit environment. Looking forward, the natural gas market is entering an era of stability as production levels remain relatively steady. EQT's costs remain relatively low, so I expect the firm to generate significant cash flows over the coming year and beyond. In the long run, EQT may benefit from higher natural gas demand and limits to production growth due to the potential overdevelopment of US shale.

Looking forward, I do not expect EQT's value to rise or fall too dramatically as long as natural gas remains as stable as I expect. That said, the company is an excellent inflation hedge and has, to me, better business economics than most at a much more reasonable valuation. Thus, I believe EQT is a solid long-term value investment with ample upside exposure should natural gas eventually fall back into a shortage.