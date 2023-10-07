Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Global PMI Data Hint At Higher Goods Prices Offsetting Cooler Service Sector Inflation

Summary

  • The Global PMI data showed the rate of inflation of average prices charged for goods and services ticking higher, and continuing to rise at an elevated rate by historical standards.
  • The service sector inflation was again evident, linked to waning demand, manufacturing prices are now rising again, in part due to higher oil prices and persistent wage growth.
  • The PMI data tend to move ahead of consumer price inflation by several months, and inflation is most evident in the UK and the US, with the eurozone seeing price pressures cool especially sharply.
  • Fears over deflation in mainland China meanwhile seem to have been overplayed, with prices now rising again.

The Global PMI data - compiled by S&P Global across over 40 economies and sponsored by JPMorgan - showed the rate of inflation of average prices charged for goods and services ticking higher in September and therefore continuing to rise at an

IHS Markit (Nasdaq: INFO) is a world leader in critical information, analytics and solutions for the major industries and markets that drive economies worldwide. The company delivers next-generation information, analytics and solutions to customers in business, finance and government, improving their operational efficiency and providing deep insights that lead to well-informed, confident decisions. IHS Markit has more than 50,000 key business and government customers, including 80 percent of the Fortune Global 500 and the world’s leading financial institutions. Headquartered in London, IHS Markit is committed to sustainable, profitable growth.

