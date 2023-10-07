Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Zebra: Post Mortem Of Why My Investment Thesis Broke (Rating Downgrade)

Heavy Moat Investments profile picture
Heavy Moat Investments
2.88K Followers

Summary

  • I was invested into Zebra Technologies for over a year but recently sold at a 5% loss at $306 per share.
  • I made a couple of mistakes, most notably ignoring the cyclicality of the business.
  • Fundamentals deteriorated quickly, but the company remains a good business.
  • At its current valuation, it is not unreasonably priced.

Zebra Technologies headquarters in Silicon Valley

Sundry Photography

As some of you may know, Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) has been a part of my personal portfolio for over a year. Still, in my recent efforts to concentrate my portfolio on my best ideas, I decided to

This article was written by

Heavy Moat Investments profile picture
Heavy Moat Investments
2.88K Followers
'Heavy Moat Investments' is 24-year-old self-taught investor Niklas based in Southern Germany, who recently finished his bachelor of Science in Business Informatics and now works as a Software Developer, besides writing about his investments on Seeking Alpha and Twitter. Niklas formerly wrote under the 'Stock Metal Investment' username but changed it to reflect his investment style better.The main investment themes in Heavy Moat Investments are great capital allocators, Spawners and companies with deep, widening moats. The only investment horizon discussed on this channel is long-term investments, preferably with decades of growth runway. Follow Niklas on his journey to Financial Freedom.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of NSSC either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

This is not financial advise.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

tizod profile picture
tizod
Today, 11:54 AM
Investing Group
Comments (1.45K)
I think the other thing that is well hidden, and effects margins, is the dissatisfaction of the users and failures of equipment. Not scientific on my part, but I ask all users I see of these in many stores (thats good), but the response is "when it works" (very bad). I think Zebra moved during pandemic as little research was done - buy the "leader", but now growth is slow, warranty I guess is high, and pressure to keep accounts/add users might cause declining sell prices. Again, not scientific but if you see my earlier posts these thesis are holding true it seems. I'd avoid.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.