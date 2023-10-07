Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

NIO: Improving Setup (Rating Upgrade)

Oct. 07, 2023 6:57 AM ETNIO Inc. (NIO)1 Comment
The Asian Investor profile picture
The Asian Investor
20.87K Followers

Summary

  • Chinese EV makers, including NIO, XPeng, and Li Auto, are experiencing a strong rebound in production volumes.
  • NIO's delivery momentum has soared, showing 43.8% growth in September. The firm has also addressed concerns over its cash burn through a $1.0B convertible notes offering.
  • NIO's recent delivery gains have been driven by SUVs.
  • Heading towards the Q3 report, NIO has margin upside and surprise potential.

Bear Market

DNY59

Chinese electric vehicle makers have seen a strong rebound in delivery volumes in the third-quarter, indicating that the demand situation in China is improving and pent-up demand is being unleashed from which companies like NIO (NYSE:NIO), XPeng (

This article was written by

The Asian Investor profile picture
The Asian Investor
20.87K Followers
I look for high-risk, high-reward situations. Five largest portfolio holdings: Bitcoin, SoFi, Alibaba, PayPal, Western Alliance. Early buyer of cryptocurrencies. I live in Thailand :)

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of NIO, LI, XPEV either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

T
TheeSoluution
Today, 7:24 AM
Premium
Comments (1.01K)
Feeling Major Upside is very close imo
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.