Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

RNP: A ~10% Distribution Rate As REITs Remain Pressured

Nick Ackerman profile picture
Nick Ackerman
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • REITs have remained under pressure as risk-free rates continue to rise after the latest Fed dot plots showed fewer anticipated cuts in 2024.
  • The Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred and Income Fund is worth considering as it trends towards its longer-term discount average.
  • RNP offers a steady distribution yield of 9.14% and has a diversified portfolio of equity REITs and preferred securities.
  • This idea was discussed in more depth with members of my private investing community, CEF/ETF Income Laboratory. Learn More »

Financial accounting of profit summary graphs analysis. The business plan at the meeting and analyze financial numbers to view the performance of Bond market. REITs, ETFs, bonds, stocks

Andrii Dodonov/iStock via Getty Images

Written by Nick Ackerman, co-produced by Stanford Chemist.

The Fed is looking to raise at least one more time, and with the new projections of fewer cuts in 2024 than previously expected, that

At the CEF/ETF Income Laboratory, we manage closed-end fund (CEF) and exchange-traded fund (ETF) portfolios targeting safe and reliable ~8% yields to make income investing easy for you. Check out what our members have to say about our service.

To see all that our exclusive membership has to offer, sign up for a free trial by clicking on the button below!

This article was written by

Nick Ackerman profile picture
Nick Ackerman
12.38K Followers

Nick Ackerman is a former financial advisor using his experience to provide coverage on closed-end funds and exchange-traded funds. Nick has previously held Series 7 and Series 66 licenses and has been investing personally for over 14 years.

He contributes to the investing group Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of RLTY, RQI either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.