Being 65 And Planning For RMDs And Against The IRMAA

In less than a month, I will reach an age milestone. I will be 65 years old. Previously, my milestone dates were age 55, when I retired, and age 62, when I began receiving Social Security benefits (and yes, I did the math on both decisions).

I started to plan for my current milestone two years ago, when I began tracking how my income would align with the Medicare Part B and Part D Income Related Monthly Adjustment Amount (IRMAA). I was facing a bad-news, good-news, bad-news scenario. The bad news occurred in 2020 when I took a financial shellacking relating to a high-risk bond investment. In 2021, I shifted from an investor mindset to an active trader mindset. The good news was that in that year, I recouped my losses. Satisfied, I stepped firmly into a conservative approach in managing my investments. The final bad news is that my income in 2021 was sufficient to have me exceed the IRMAA. For a few months in 2023, I am subject to higher Medicare Part B and Part D premiums.

In 2022, I harvested unrealized capital gains losses to decrease my overall tax burden and to return to first-tier Medicare premiums. I repurchased the equities 31 days later and continue to hold them. This year, I strategically redeemed I-Bonds that were earning 3.38%, motivated, by not only the prospect of reinvesting the sums at a higher yield, but also because the I-Bond income, coupled with the rest of my taxable investments, would not take me into higher Medicare Premium rates. I anticipate higher income in 2024, so whatever income I can shift into the current year, the better.

For the uninitiated, the IRMAA can be a hefty sum. Depending on an individual's modified adjusted gross income, the financial impact of Part B premiums range between $790.80/year to $4,747.20/year. Part D additional premiums may rise an additional $146.40/year to $916.80/year. Because the Social Security Administration considers one's income from two years prior to the year in which benefits are received, planning must also begin two years prior to reaching age 65.

In cashing out the I-Bonds, I realized that I had a second planning horizon to consider. I would normally not dwell on reaching age 73; however, that is when, for me, required minimum distributions (RMDs) will be an issue. Why did the redemption of the I-Bonds shift my focus to the future? Because, I need to ensure, that when the time comes, I will have sufficient cash to withdraw within my 401K without forcing the sale of equities or bonds at an unfavorable price.

I have all my fixed-income investments listed in a spreadsheet. They include investments in three different types of accounts - Taxable Brokerage, ROTH IRA and 401K. I grafted my fixed-income holdings by par value and maturity (month/year). It clearly illustrated what I already knew. I am heavily weighted in short-term (less than two-year) investments. The yields are great. The risk seems low. However, I must look beyond the next six-months. In doing so, I am factoring my conviction that the economy will, at some point in the next twelve months, slow down, impacting inflation and ultimately fixed-income investment yields.

Today's jobs, wages and unemployment data did surprise to the upside. I had previously argued that there would be one more rate hike in 2023. With further credit tightening, the question for all fixed-income investors is whether an economic tipping point to the downside is in the near future and how, as an investor, one wishes to be positioned in light of that probability.

Within the current inflation-rate environment, I am comfortable maintaining my 50% portfolio allocation in low-risk fixed-income investments. It is a perspective that excludes the probability of a broad shock to the global economic landscape that would reignite inflation.

Future upcoming maturities will give me the option to extend the duration of my fixed-income investments. I am leaning more heavily into a barbell approach, shifting short-term durations toward the long-term (7-10 year), resulting in a balanced allocation. The short-term durations reside in my Brokerage account, enabling me to tap cash, if necessary. The longer-term durations rest more easily in my 401K and ROTH accounts.

I have just invested $5,000 in a FDIC insured 7-year, non-callable CD with a 4.85% yield. It will mature when I am 72 years old. If I had invested in a 10-year CD, the maturity date would have exceeded the first RMD in my future. This investment is a good start to funding my first RMD.

I created a spreadsheet that calculates my RMD based on an IRS worksheet found in Publication 590-B. The results of the calculations will now stay in the forefront of my desktop, as I ensure that I will have sufficient cash to withdraw from my 401K, beginning in 2031.

Will there be a time when I stop looking out to the future ten or more years? I expect that day will come. I am just not there yet. Maybe when I am 80 years old (if I live that long), cash will be all that concerns me.