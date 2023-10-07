Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Skyline Champion: The Future Of Housing Dynamics In The U.S., A Hold

Summary

  • SKY’s revenue has grown at a CAGR of 15% during the last decade, while EBITDA has exceeded this with a 60% rate.
  • SKY is quickly becoming the premier modular/manufactured home builder, with M&A and internal development driving an improvement in its offering.
  • We believe continued investment in its commercial and operational capabilities will drive value, such as expanding its retail offering and developing financing services.
  • Changing housing dynamics in the US are contributing to a growing demand for modular homes. Factors such as an aging population, the need for affordable housing, and adverse weather are key.
  • Although we are bullish long term, the company is currently suffering due to macro conditions. We await signs of an improvement.

Interior Of Warehouse With Prefabricated Container Houses

onurdongel

Investment thesis

Our current investment thesis is:

  • SKY is a well-managed business with a strong value proposition to markets. It has a strong retail presence across the US, which could be significantly enhanced if the Regional Homes deal closes. Further, it has deep

Our intention is to provide insightful research and new ideas, through deep bottom-up business analysis. We look to tell a story and identify the hallmarks of long-term quality. We are not swayed by the emotions of market sentiment and short-term desires.“Day to day, the stock market is a voting machine; in the long term it’s a weighing machine.”

Comments

