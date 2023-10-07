Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Heineken: Soft Emerging Market Volumes Don't Tar Value Potential

Oct. 07, 2023 8:18 AM ETHeineken N.V. (HEINY), HINKF
Mark Dockray profile picture
Mark Dockray
1.06K Followers

Summary

  • Heineken has seen soft volumes in key emerging markets hit its share price, with the stock currently off around 20% from its 2023 highs.
  • Aggressive price hikes should moderate into H2, while cost inflation should also start to ease off a little. This will help restore earnings in the back half of 2023.
  • Heineken's route to high single-digit per annum earnings growth remains in place, with the firm well-placed to capitalize on key beer industry growth spots.
  • The ADRs look attractively valued in the low/mid-$40s area, and I expect 10%-plus annualized returns in the medium-term from here.

Heineken experience museum.

Portugal2004

As I briefly mentioned the last time I covered the firm, emerging markets and 'premiumization' (i.e. driving higher prices) likely represent Heineken's (OTCQX:HEINY)(OTCQX:HINKF) best shot in terms of long-term earnings growth. At the end of the

This article was written by

Mark Dockray profile picture
Mark Dockray
1.06K Followers
I like to take a long term, buy-and-hold approach to investing, with a bias toward stocks that can sustainably post high quality earnings. Mostly found in the dividend and income section. Blog about various US/Canadian stocks at 'The Compound Investor', and predominantly UK names on 'The UK Income Investor'.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of HEINY either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.