Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Velo3D: Stock Is A Hold With Its Expanding Market Share

Oct. 07, 2023 8:26 AM ETVelo3D, Inc. (VLD)
Stella Mwende profile picture
Stella Mwende
1.72K Followers

Summary

  • Velo3D reported Q2 2023 revenues of $25.13 million, a 27.95% YoY increase, but missed estimates by $2.09 million.
  • The company is expanding its customer footprint in various markets, including contract manufacturing, defense, aviation, and energy.
  • Velo3D aims to increase production volume and improve gross margins by lowering material costs and attracting more customers for its metal additive manufacturing solutions.

3D Printer Printing Prototypes

kynny

Metal additive manufacturing technology company, Velo3D, Inc. (NYSE:VLD) reported Q2 2023 revenues of $25.13 million an increase of 27.95% (YoY) that missed estimates by $2.09 million. VLD's EPS of -$0.10 also missed Wall Street estimates by $0.02. The stock has lost 10.86% (YTD) and is trading 67.5% below its

This article was written by

Stella Mwende profile picture
Stella Mwende
1.72K Followers
I have more than five years experience in the financial industry. I focus mostly in the commodities, foreign exchange and cryptocurrencies. I also write on general issues like equity research, economics and geopolitics.Fellow contributor Crispus Nyaga is my colleague.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.