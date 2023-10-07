Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Columbus McKinnon Undervalued As Near-Term Capex Pressures Obscure The Long-Term Growth Opportunities

Oct. 07, 2023 11:54 PM ETColumbus McKinnon Corporation (CMCO)
Stephen Simpson profile picture
Stephen Simpson
19.16K Followers

Summary

  • Columbus McKinnon's shares have declined about 10% this year, as companies have pulled back on investments in factory and logistics automation in the face of demand uncertainties and inventory corrections.
  • Management continues to execute its streamlining and M&A plans, most recently acquiring monatratec and a stronger presence in asynchronous motion control and growth markets like life sciences and semiconductors.
  • Despite short-term challenges, Columbus McKinnon is expected to benefit from ongoing investments in automation and the reshoring of manufacturing.
  • Mid-single digit revenue growth, low-double digit EBIT margins, and gradual progress toward low-double-digit free cash flow margins can support a fair value in the mid-$40s.

Bread factory

gerenme

I had expected some “muddle through” performance from Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) in 2023 given pressures on volumes from reduced/deferred capex from many industrial end-markets. While the business has held up reasonably well even in the face of

This article was written by

Stephen Simpson profile picture
Stephen Simpson
19.16K Followers
Stephen Simpson is a freelance financial writer and investor. Spent close to 15 years on the Street (sell-side, buy-side, equities, bonds); now a semi-retired raccoon rancher. That last part isn't entirely true. Probably.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.