VanEck Monthly Crypto Recap For September 2023

VanEck profile picture
VanEck
Summary

  • Digital assets outperformed other risk assets in September for the first time since May, as Bitcoin rose +3% and Ethereum +1% vs. the S&P -5% and the Nasdaq Composite -6%.
  • Smart contract platforms ended the month flat after a month characterized by fears of FTX asset liquidation, continued regulatory limbo, low DEX volumes, and substantial reductions in total SCP fees.
  • The Market Vector Decentralized Finance Leaders index displayed remarkable resilience in September, +13%, surpassing ETH’s 1% gain as investors gravitated towards assets such as MKR and AAVE, which returned 40% and 14% respectively.
  • The Market Vector Media and Entertainment Leaders index declined 6% in September, continuing to underperform ETH and BTC.

Bitcoin and Ethereum cryptocurrency with candle stick graph chart, laptop keyboard, and digital background

bizoo_n

In September, digital assets, especially Bitcoin (BTC-USD) and Ethereum (ETH-USD), performed better than traditional market indices. Large-cap tokens excelled due to decreased on-chain activities, and market hopes tied to ETF approvals.

