Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Ross Stores: Good H1 But Downside Risks Prevail

Oct. 08, 2023 2:12 AM ETRoss Stores, Inc. (ROST)
Bhagyesh Shah, CFA profile picture
Bhagyesh Shah, CFA
261 Followers

Summary

  • ROST reported strong Q2 earnings with comp store sales growth of 5% YoY and net sales of $4.9 billion.
  • Gross margins increased by 185 bps YoY, but operating margins remained flat due to wage costs and higher incentives.
  • ROST's traffic has consistently declined in Q3, indicating potential challenges for comp sales growth in the future.
  • We remain skeptical as downside risks are likely to intensify heading into H2 with increasing promotional activity.

Ross Dress for Less Store Exterior

Wolterk

Investment Thesis

In continuing our coverage of Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST), we had rated ROST as a Sell as a result of the inflationary headwinds impacting its core customer and potential PE derating as the earnings pressure

This article was written by

Bhagyesh Shah, CFA profile picture
Bhagyesh Shah, CFA
261 Followers
Investment analyst with about a decade of experience within Financial Services including a Wall Street Bank. Focused on long term value creation in select stocks that are undercovered and could have a significant growth potential.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.