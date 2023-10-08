Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
QQQ: Nasdaq Surges Ahead, Debunking Jobs Report Fears (Rating Upgrade)

Oct. 08, 2023
Summary

  • The S&P 500 and Nasdaq rebounded from pre-market declines on Friday, shrugging off initial worries about the jobs market report.
  • Investors are seemingly more focused on the benefits of a resilient economy than the worries about a higher-for-longer Fed.
  • QQQ's strong finish helped to validate a significant bullish reversal signal, indicating an uptrend continuation from the current levels.
  • I urge investors who miss adding to QQQ in late 2022 and early 2023 to consider buying the recent pullback.
Bull Market

style-photography

What a powerful finish as the S&P 500 (SPX) (SPY) and the Nasdaq (NDX) (NASDAQ:QQQ) shook off early pre-market declines on Friday (October 6) as investors reacted to the robust

This article was written by

JR Research
JR Research
28.43K Followers

JR Research is a seasoned investor with a background in economics. He focuses on identifying growth companies, market trends and growth opportunities. His approach combines price action with fundamentals.

He runs the investing group Ultimate Growth Investing, which specializes in identifying high-potential opportunities across various sectors. The group is designed for aggressive investors seeking to capitalize on high-growth opportunities, and investors looking for growth opportunities at a reasonable price. Learn more.

Comments (2)

ndardick
ndardick
Today, 12:56 PM
Investing Group
Comments (6.56K)
I agree with you about QQQ. It is likely to rally into year end. I don't personally own any ETFs because I don't want to de-worsify by owning inferior stocks with the superior ones, but I do endorse QQQ although I chose instead to own tech through GOOG, AVGO, MSFT and AMZN.
sid gold
sid gold
Today, 12:35 PM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (784)
Higher riskless rates from bonds and now war in Israel
I’d wait for a real downward move
