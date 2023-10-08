Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Pioneer Resources: Deal Killing Arguments

Long Player profile picture
Long Player
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Pioneer Resources is rumored to be acquired by Exxon Mobil, but Exxon Mobil has a history of selling high-cost production during these market conditions.
  • Pioneer has valuable acreage and strong results, but this is not a surprising factor for a purchase during high oil prices.
  • An offer from Exxon Mobil or another financially strong company could have been made in 2020 or 2021.
  • The quant system shows value as "C" which is not a bargain and that is a big warning that the acquisition may not happen.
  • Even Diamondback Energy which is cheaper by some measures did not rate a bargain valuation by the quant system.
  • This idea was discussed in more depth with members of my private investing community, Oil & Gas Value Research. Learn More »

Offshore Oil Drilling Rig at Dusk near Huntington Beach

Jeremy Poland

Pioneer Resources (NYSE:PXD) is rumored to be acquired by Exxon Mobil (XOM). But this ignores the long history of Exxon Mobil in making acquisitions. I had previously mentioned that Exxon Mobil tends to

Long Player believes oil and gas is a boom-bust, cyclical industry. It takes patience, and it certainly helps to have experience. He has been focusing on this industry for years. He is a retired CPA, and holds an MBA and MA. He leads the investing group Oil & Gas Value Research. He looks for under-followed oil companies and out-of-favor midstream companies that offer compelling opportunities. The group includes an active chat room in which Oil & Gas investors discuss recent information and share ideas. Learn more.

This article was written by

Long Player profile picture
Long Player
19.87K Followers

Long Player believes oil and gas is a boom-bust, cyclical industry. It takes patience, and it certainly helps to have experience. He has been focusing on this industry for years. He is a retired CPA, and holds an MBA and MA.

He leads the investing group Oil & Gas Value Research. He looks for under-followed oil companies and out-of-favor midstream companies that offer compelling opportunities. The group includes an active chat room in which Oil & Gas investors discuss recent information and share ideas. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of XOM BTE either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Disclaimer: I am not an investment advisor and this is not a recommendation to buy or sell a security. Investors are recommended to read all of the company's filings and press releases as well as do their own research to determine if the company fits their own investment objectives and risk portfolios.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (10)

A
AZ BOY
Today, 8:11 AM
Investing Group
Comments (1.26K)
Exxon grossly overpaid for XTO years ago… so let’s not talk about great timing or leadership… they are really poor at this M and A stuff..
Long Player profile picture
Long Player
Today, 8:25 AM
Investing Group LeaderPremium
Comments (41.4K)
@AZ BOY That CEO went on to work for President Trump. The group in there now is a different group.
R
RestaurantGuy2
Today, 6:54 AM
Premium
Comments (1.51K)
What about synergy in Permian and strategic value of this asset in the long term XON strategy for domestic production/Permian?
Long Player profile picture
Long Player
Today, 6:57 AM
Investing Group LeaderPremium
Comments (41.4K)
@RestaurantGuy2 Exxon Mobil tends to wait for their price. They don't bid against themselves and they don't like leaks.There are other companies I know which have leaks all the time. Exxon Mobil is not one of them
Long Player profile picture
Long Player
Today, 7:00 AM
Investing Group LeaderPremium
Comments (41.4K)
Exxon Mobil has Guyana and Suriname projects. Those so far compare with anything in the Permian favorably. They also have Permian acreage with about 500,000 BOD and growing. They are far from having to do this.
Now let's see what happens
m
martrost
Today, 6:07 AM
Investing Group
Comments (256)
Thank you, ...XOM - PXD, BRK -OXY why just now?
Long Player profile picture
Long Player
Today, 6:11 AM
Investing Group LeaderPremium
Comments (41.4K)
@martrost What exactly are you asking?
Long Player profile picture
Long Player
Today, 6:58 AM
Investing Group LeaderPremium
Comments (41.4K)
@martrost The acquisitions that have occurred mean insiders see better times ahead and now is the time to get them before things get overheated
b
bobmags
Today, 5:57 AM
Comments (394)
The conditions for oil prices just changed in a rather dramatic way.
Long Player profile picture
Long Player
Today, 5:57 AM
Investing Group LeaderPremium
Comments (41.4K)
@bobmags That seems to always happen
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.