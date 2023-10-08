Federal Reserve Watch: The New Regime

Tanarch

Investors and analysts must be aware that the Federal Reserve is under a new regime.

Under the guidance of Ben Bernanke, Federal Reserve chair from 2006 to 2014, the Federal Reserve entered into a new age...the age of quantitative movements in the securities portfolio of the Federal Reserve.

Milton Friedman, in the 1960s, proposed that the Federal Reserve get away from a policy of interest rate manipulation. Mr. Friedman wanted the Federal Reserve to engage in a policy of constantly raising the M2 money supply of the nation, rather than to try and control short-term movements in bank liquidity by moving its policy rate of interest up or down in the short run to minimize pressures on bank balance sheets.

The policy practice introduced by Mr. Bernanke aims at a Federal Reserve that achieves a "relatively" constant movement in the Fed's securities portfolio, while allowing other market factors to take care of short-term swings in bank liquidity.

"The" target of the Federal Reserve is the increase or decrease in the size of the Fed's securities portfolio.

This "target" is maintained by the Federal Reserve for extended periods of time.

Other parts of the Fed's balance sheet help the Fed to maintain the stability of the money markets.

Current Example--Quantitative Tightening

The current effort by the Federal Reserve began on March 16, 2022.

The size of the Fed's securities held outright has declined by $1,078.0 billion, or by about $1.1 trillion since that date. The securities portfolio on March 16, 2022, stood at $8,490.5 billion at the earlier date. On October 4, 2023, the portfolio totaled $7412.5 billion.

The picture of this decline is captured in the following chart.

Securities Held Outright (Federal Reserve)

This decline had to be policy driven to have achieved the constancy of the drop over time. To me, this had to be the Fed's number one policy goal during this time to have gotten such a steady action.

Quantitative Easing

The Federal Reserve conducted in three periods of quantitative easing under Chairman Bernanke.

These were the policy periods that got this "new" policy effort going.

Securities Held Outright (Federal Reserve)

The three periods, I believe, stand out very clearly.

Mr. Bernanke and the Federal Reserve were testing the "new" policy procedure at this time, and so did not push to extend too far.

There is little doubt, however, that what the Federal Reserve was trying to do. The securities portfolio was expanding in each of these periods and was expanding at a very regular pace.

Now, for the fourth round of quantitative easing.

Janet Yellen did not go through a period of quantitative easing while she was the chair of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System.

But, Jerome Powell certainly went through a period of quantitative easing.

Here is the picture of what happened early in Mr. Powell's tenure as Federal Reserve Chairman.

Securities Held Outright (Federal Reserve)

The time period covered in this chart is from early March 2020 to early March 2022.

Again, the effort is very consistent and very persistent.

So there you have it.

In terms of managing the Fed's policy rate of interest, we have to look elsewhere.

Excess Bank Reserves

In order to see how the Federal Reserve was managing its balance sheet to maintain money market support for the Fed's target for the range of its policy rate of interest we must look at what is called the "excess reserves in the commercial banking system," or in terms of the policy line item, "Reserve Balances with Federal Reserve Banks."

The Federal Reserve oversees the movement of this line item to achieve the policy rate of interest it is aiming for.

The Federal Reserve can use many of its other accounts to see that "Reserve Balances" or "excess reserves" support the policy rate of interest the Fed is targeting.

Here is what has happened to "excess reserves" during this period of monetary tightening.

Reserve Balances With Federal Reserve Banks (Federal Reserve)

One can see here the "tightening" up on reserve positions in the early stages of this policy stance, as the "excess reserves" in the commercial banking system dropped pretty dramatically.

Then things held relatively constant for a while.

Notice the jump in "excess reserves" in March of 2022.

This began the period when several commercial banks showed financial stress and a couple of bigger banks failed.

The Federal Reserve has seen that the banking system has maintained a higher level of "excess reserves" since this March period.

But, and this is very, very important, the Fed has maintained this higher level of "excess reserves" while continuing to oversee the further decline in the portfolio of securities held outright.

It is important to understand that the Federal Reserve used the many tools on its balance sheet to support the level it was hoping to achieve of the Fed's policy rate of interest.

The Fed used "reverse repurchase agreements," the General Account of the U.S. Treasury Department, loans to member banks, and one or two other accounts to "manage" the "excess reserves" of the banking system.

The Federal Reserve seems to have done a very, very good job throughout this period of almost twenty months.

Thus, the Fed could continue to reduce the size of its securities portfolio while maintaining a stable money market that supported the Fed's policy rate of interest.

The "New" Federal Reserve Policy

So, this is the "new" way the Federal Reserve works.

How long might the Fed extend its period of "quantitative tightening"?

Well, Justin Lahart, writing in the Wall Street Journal thinks that the Fed might not start allowing "the amount of securities it is letting run off its portfolio" stop, "until sometime in the latter half of next year."

Thus, another trillion dollars of securities could leave the Fed's portfolio.

Some, myself included, believe that the Fed needs to have at least another trillion-dollar reduction in the securities portfolio in order to bring the portfolio back to the size it was before the liquidity buildup during the COVID-19 pandemic.

This would be a "massive" reduction...but, to some of us, it is needed before the Fed can really get back to a "more normal" market situation to go forward.

To achieve this would take a lot of patience, a lot of discipline, and a lot of good fortune.

It would be something I would like to see, but a lot can happen between now and then.

But, to investors and analysts, be sure to incorporate the "new" monetary policy model into your projections. This is the way the world is working now.