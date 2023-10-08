Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of October 8
Summary
- A weekly summary of dividend activity for Dividend Champions, Contenders, and Challengers.
- Companies which changed their dividends.
- Companies with upcoming ex-dividend dates.
- Companies with upcoming pay dates.
Introduction
The Dividend Champions list is a monthly compilation of companies which have consistently increased their annual dividend payouts. However, since this list is only produced once per month, the data in it can quickly get out of date. Furthermore, with over 700 companies on the list, the sheer amount of data can quickly become overwhelming. In this weekly series, I highlight recent and upcoming dividend related activity for dividend stocks on the Dividend Champions list.
In the data presented below, Yield is forward annualized and Years reflects the up-to-date streak, including dividends declared since the last edition of the Dividend Champions list.
Dividend Changes
In the past week, the following companies declared dividends which changed from their previous payouts.
Increases:
|
Company
|
Symbol
|
Ex-Div
|
Pay
|
Old Rate
|
New Rate
|
Increase
|
Yield
|
Years
|
American Financial Group, Inc.
|
(AFG)
|
10/12
|
10/25
|
0.63
|
0.71
|
12.70%
|
2.52%
|
18
|
McDonald's Corporation
|
(MCD)
|
11/30
|
12/15
|
1.52
|
1.67
|
9.87%
|
2.69%
|
48
|
Bank OZK
|
(OZK)
|
10/12
|
10/20
|
0.36
|
0.37
|
2.78%
|
4.04%
|
27
Decreases:
None
Last Chance to Buy
These dividend growth stocks have ex-dividend dates approaching. The following tables indicate the last day you can buy these stocks in order to be eligible for the upcoming dividend. Tables are sorted alphabetically by symbol.
Monday Oct 9 (Ex-Div 10/10)
|
Company
|
Symbol
|
Pay Date
|
Payout
|
Price
|
Yield
|
Years
|
American Tower Corporation
|
(AMT)
|
10/27
|
1.62
|
159.57
|
4.06%
|
13
|
The First of Long Island Corporation
|
(FLIC)
|
10/19
|
0.21
|
11.25
|
7.47%
|
27
Tuesday Oct 10 (Ex-Div 10/11)
|
Company
|
Symbol
|
Pay Date
|
Payout
|
Price
|
Yield
|
Years
|
Accenture plc
|
(ACN)
|
11/15
|
1.29
|
312.19
|
1.65%
|
19
|
Danaher Corporation
|
(DHR)
|
10/27
|
0.27
|
217.23
|
0.50%
|
10
|
Kadant Inc.
|
(KAI)
|
11/9
|
0.29
|
227.25
|
0.51%
|
11
|
Oracle Corporation
|
(ORCL)
|
10/26
|
0.4
|
109.96
|
1.46%
|
15
|
Riverview Bancorp, Inc.
|
(RVSB)
|
10/23
|
0.06
|
5.64
|
4.26%
|
8
Wednesday Oct 11 (Ex-Div 10/12)
|
Company
|
Symbol
|
Pay Date
|
Payout
|
Price
|
Yield
|
Years
|
AbbVie Inc.
|
(ABBV)
|
11/15
|
1.48
|
148.24
|
3.99%
|
11
|
Abbott Laboratories
|
(ABT)
|
11/15
|
0.51
|
96.88
|
2.11%
|
10
|
American Financial Group, Inc.
|
(AFG)
|
10/25
|
0.71
|
112.49
|
2.52%
|
18
|
Camden National Corporation
|
(CAC)
|
10/31
|
0.42
|
27.7
|
6.06%
|
7
|
City Holding Company
|
(CHCO)
|
10/31
|
0.715
|
91.81
|
3.12%
|
11
|
IDEX Corporation
|
(IEX)
|
10/27
|
0.64
|
205.98
|
1.24%
|
14
|
Johnson Outdoors Inc.
|
(JOUT)
|
10/27
|
0.33
|
53.02
|
2.49%
|
11
|
Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc.
|
(MAA)
|
10/31
|
1.4
|
130.32
|
4.30%
|
13
|
Norwood Financial Corp.
|
(NWFL)
|
11/1
|
0.29
|
26.14
|
4.44%
|
25
|
Bank OZK
|
(OZK)
|
10/20
|
0.37
|
36.66
|
4.04%
|
27
|
Trinity Industries, Inc.
|
(TRN)
|
10/31
|
0.26
|
21.6
|
4.81%
|
13
Thursday Oct 12 (Ex-Div 10/13)
|
Company
|
Symbol
|
Pay Date
|
Payout
|
Price
|
Yield
|
Years
|
Alamo Group Inc.
|
(ALG)
|
10/31
|
0.22
|
173.77
|
0.51%
|
9
|
Graco Inc.
|
(GGG)
|
11/1
|
0.235
|
74.81
|
1.26%
|
26
|
Hormel Foods Corporation
|
(HRL)
|
11/15
|
0.275
|
36.87
|
2.98%
|
57
|
Owens Corning
|
(OC)
|
11/3
|
0.52
|
132.4
|
1.57%
|
10
|
RGC Resources, Inc.
|
(RGCO)
|
11/1
|
0.1975
|
16.91
|
4.67%
|
19
|
TTEC Holdings, Inc.
|
(TTEC)
|
10/31
|
0.52
|
25.78
|
4.03%
|
8
Friday Oct 13 (Ex-Div 10/16)
|
Company
|
Symbol
|
Pay Date
|
Payout
|
Price
|
Yield
|
Years
|
EOG Resources, Inc.
|
(EOG)
|
10/31
|
0.825
|
120.68
|
2.73%
|
6
|
Global Water Resources, Inc.
|
(GWRS)
|
10/31
|
0.02483
|
9.89
|
3.01%
|
9
|
Quaker Chemical Corporation
|
(KWR)
|
10/31
|
0.455
|
156.34
|
1.16%
|
16
|
McGrath RentCorp
|
(MGRC)
|
10/31
|
0.465
|
99.99
|
1.86%
|
31
|
The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc.
|
(PNC)
|
11/5
|
1.55
|
120.32
|
5.15%
|
13
|
Watsco, Inc.
|
(WSO)
|
10/31
|
2.45
|
387.93
|
2.53%
|
10
Money on the Way
The following companies have dividend pay dates in the upcoming week (Tuesday through the following Monday). Check if you want your DRIPs to reinvest at these yields…or take the cash and go have a steak dinner!
|
Company
|
Symbol
|
Pay Date
|
Payout
|
Yield
|
Agree Realty Corporation
|
(ADC)
|
10/13
|
0.243
|
5.3%
|
Alerus Financial Corporation
|
(ALRS)
|
10/13
|
0.19
|
4.3%
|
Amphenol Corporation
|
(APH)
|
10/11
|
0.21
|
1.0%
|
Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc.
|
(ARE)
|
10/13
|
1.24
|
5.1%
|
BancFirst Corporation
|
(BANF)
|
10/16
|
0.43
|
2.0%
|
Best Buy Co., Inc.
|
(BBY)
|
10/10
|
0.92
|
5.4%
|
Franklin Resources, Inc.
|
(BEN)
|
10/13
|
0.3
|
5.0%
|
Bank7 Corp.
|
(BSVN)
|
10/10
|
0.21
|
3.8%
|
Community Bank System, Inc.
|
(CBU)
|
10/10
|
0.45
|
4.3%
|
Cincinnati Financial Corporation
|
(CINF)
|
10/16
|
0.75
|
3.0%
|
CareTrust REIT, Inc.
|
(CTRE)
|
10/13
|
0.28
|
5.4%
|
CubeSmart
|
(CUBE)
|
10/16
|
0.49
|
5.2%
|
Curtiss-Wright Corporation
|
(CW)
|
10/12
|
0.2
|
0.4%
|
Ecolab Inc.
|
(ECL)
|
10/16
|
0.53
|
1.3%
|
EastGroup Properties, Inc.
|
(EGP)
|
10/13
|
1.27
|
3.0%
|
Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc.
|
(ELS)
|
10/13
|
0.4475
|
2.8%
|
Essex Property Trust, Inc.
|
(ESS)
|
10/13
|
2.31
|
4.3%
|
Four Corners Property Trust, Inc.
|
(FCPT)
|
10/13
|
0.34
|
6.2%
|
Fifth Third Bancorp
|
(FITB)
|
10/16
|
0.35
|
5.8%
|
First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc.
|
(FR)
|
10/16
|
0.32
|
2.8%
|
Federal Realty Investment Trust
|
(FRT)
|
10/16
|
1.09
|
5.0%
|
Fulton Financial Corporation
|
(FULT)
|
10/13
|
0.16
|
5.2%
|
Guaranty Bancshares, Inc.
|
(GNTY)
|
10/11
|
0.23
|
3.2%
|
Getty Realty Corp.
|
(GTY)
|
10/12
|
0.43
|
6.3%
|
Hurco Companies, Inc.
|
(HURC)
|
10/16
|
0.16
|
3.0%
|
Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc.
|
(IIPR)
|
10/13
|
1.8
|
9.8%
|
IF Bancorp, Inc.
|
(IROQ)
|
10/13
|
0.2
|
2.7%
|
Illinois Tool Works Inc.
|
(ITW)
|
10/12
|
1.4
|
2.4%
|
J & J Snack Foods Corp.
|
(JJSF)
|
10/10
|
0.735
|
1.9%
|
Kilroy Realty Corporation
|
(KRC)
|
10/11
|
0.54
|
7.4%
|
Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc.
|
(LECO)
|
10/13
|
0.64
|
1.4%
|
Leggett & Platt, Incorporated
|
(LEG)
|
10/13
|
0.46
|
7.4%
|
Main Street Capital
|
(MAIN)
|
10/13
|
0.235
|
7.1%
|
Mondelez International, Inc.
|
(MDLZ)
|
10/13
|
0.425
|
2.7%
|
Medtronic plc
|
(MDT)
|
10/13
|
0.69
|
3.6%
|
Altria Group, Inc.
|
(MO)
|
10/10
|
0.98
|
9.3%
|
Monolithic Power Systems, Inc.
|
(MPWR)
|
10/13
|
1
|
0.8%
|
Motorola Solutions, Inc.
|
(MSI)
|
10/13
|
0.88
|
1.3%
|
National Fuel Gas Company
|
(NFG)
|
10/13
|
0.495
|
3.8%
|
Realty Income Corporation
|
(O)
|
10/13
|
0.256
|
6.1%
|
Omnicom Group Inc.
|
(OMC)
|
10/12
|
0.7
|
3.8%
|
Philip Morris International Inc.
|
(PM)
|
10/12
|
1.3
|
5.6%
|
Portland General Electric Company
|
(POR)
|
10/16
|
0.475
|
4.7%
|
Quanta Services, Inc.
|
(PWR)
|
10/13
|
0.08
|
0.2%
|
Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc.
|
(REXR)
|
10/16
|
0.38
|
3.2%
|
Raymond James Financial, Inc.
|
(RJF)
|
10/16
|
0.42
|
1.7%
|
Regal Rexnord Corporation
|
(RRX)
|
10/13
|
0.35
|
1.0%
|
Republic Services, Inc.
|
(RSG)
|
10/13
|
0.535
|
1.5%
|
Sonic Automotive, Inc.
|
(SAH)
|
10/13
|
0.29
|
2.7%
|
ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc.
|
(SFBS)
|
10/10
|
0.28
|
2.1%
|
Schneider National, Inc.
|
(SNDR)
|
10/10
|
0.09
|
1.3%
|
STAG Industrial, Inc.
|
(STAG)
|
10/16
|
0.1225
|
4.3%
|
Steel Dynamics, Inc.
|
(STLD)
|
10/16
|
0.425
|
1.6%
|
State Street Corporation
|
(STT)
|
10/12
|
0.69
|
4.2%
|
Sun Communities, Inc.
|
(SUI)
|
10/16
|
0.93
|
3.2%
|
Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
|
(TMO)
|
10/13
|
0.35
|
0.3%
|
TowneBank
|
(TOWN)
|
10/13
|
0.25
|
4.4%
|
Terreno Realty Corporation
|
(TRNO)
|
10/13
|
0.45
|
3.1%
|
U.S. Bancorp
|
(USB)
|
10/16
|
0.48
|
6.0%
|
Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc.
|
(WASH)
|
10/12
|
0.56
|
8.6%
|
W. P. Carey Inc.
|
(WPC)
|
10/16
|
1.071
|
8.2%
|
Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company
|
(WTW)
|
10/16
|
0.84
|
1.6%
|
DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc.
|
(XRAY)
|
10/13
|
0.14
|
1.7%
|
The York Water Company
|
(YORW)
|
10/16
|
0.2027
|
2.2%
In Case You Missed It
Editor's Note: This article covers one or more microcap stocks. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.
