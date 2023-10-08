Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of October 8

PM Images

Introduction

The Dividend Champions list is a monthly compilation of companies which have consistently increased their annual dividend payouts. However, since this list is only produced once per month, the data in it can quickly get out of date. Furthermore, with over 700 companies on the list, the sheer amount of data can quickly become overwhelming. In this weekly series, I highlight recent and upcoming dividend related activity for dividend stocks on the Dividend Champions list.

In the data presented below, Yield is forward annualized and Years reflects the up-to-date streak, including dividends declared since the last edition of the Dividend Champions list.

Dividend Changes

In the past week, the following companies declared dividends which changed from their previous payouts.

Increases:

Company Symbol Ex-Div Pay Old Rate New Rate Increase Yield Years American Financial Group, Inc. (AFG) 10/12 10/25 0.63 0.71 12.70% 2.52% 18 McDonald's Corporation (MCD) 11/30 12/15 1.52 1.67 9.87% 2.69% 48 Bank OZK (OZK) 10/12 10/20 0.36 0.37 2.78% 4.04% 27 Click to enlarge

Decreases:

None

Last Chance to Buy

These dividend growth stocks have ex-dividend dates approaching. The following tables indicate the last day you can buy these stocks in order to be eligible for the upcoming dividend. Tables are sorted alphabetically by symbol.

Monday Oct 9 (Ex-Div 10/10)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years American Tower Corporation (AMT) 10/27 1.62 159.57 4.06% 13 The First of Long Island Corporation (FLIC) 10/19 0.21 11.25 7.47% 27 Click to enlarge

Tuesday Oct 10 (Ex-Div 10/11)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years Accenture plc (ACN) 11/15 1.29 312.19 1.65% 19 Danaher Corporation (DHR) 10/27 0.27 217.23 0.50% 10 Kadant Inc. (KAI) 11/9 0.29 227.25 0.51% 11 Oracle Corporation (ORCL) 10/26 0.4 109.96 1.46% 15 Riverview Bancorp, Inc. (RVSB) 10/23 0.06 5.64 4.26% 8 Click to enlarge

Wednesday Oct 11 (Ex-Div 10/12)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years AbbVie Inc. (ABBV) 11/15 1.48 148.24 3.99% 11 Abbott Laboratories (ABT) 11/15 0.51 96.88 2.11% 10 American Financial Group, Inc. (AFG) 10/25 0.71 112.49 2.52% 18 Camden National Corporation (CAC) 10/31 0.42 27.7 6.06% 7 City Holding Company (CHCO) 10/31 0.715 91.81 3.12% 11 IDEX Corporation (IEX) 10/27 0.64 205.98 1.24% 14 Johnson Outdoors Inc. (JOUT) 10/27 0.33 53.02 2.49% 11 Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (MAA) 10/31 1.4 130.32 4.30% 13 Norwood Financial Corp. (NWFL) 11/1 0.29 26.14 4.44% 25 Bank OZK (OZK) 10/20 0.37 36.66 4.04% 27 Trinity Industries, Inc. (TRN) 10/31 0.26 21.6 4.81% 13 Click to enlarge

Thursday Oct 12 (Ex-Div 10/13)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years Alamo Group Inc. (ALG) 10/31 0.22 173.77 0.51% 9 Graco Inc. (GGG) 11/1 0.235 74.81 1.26% 26 Hormel Foods Corporation (HRL) 11/15 0.275 36.87 2.98% 57 Owens Corning (OC) 11/3 0.52 132.4 1.57% 10 RGC Resources, Inc. (RGCO) 11/1 0.1975 16.91 4.67% 19 TTEC Holdings, Inc. (TTEC) 10/31 0.52 25.78 4.03% 8 Click to enlarge

Friday Oct 13 (Ex-Div 10/16)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years EOG Resources, Inc. (EOG) 10/31 0.825 120.68 2.73% 6 Global Water Resources, Inc. (GWRS) 10/31 0.02483 9.89 3.01% 9 Quaker Chemical Corporation (KWR) 10/31 0.455 156.34 1.16% 16 McGrath RentCorp (MGRC) 10/31 0.465 99.99 1.86% 31 The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (PNC) 11/5 1.55 120.32 5.15% 13 Watsco, Inc. (WSO) 10/31 2.45 387.93 2.53% 10 Click to enlarge

Money on the Way

The following companies have dividend pay dates in the upcoming week (Tuesday through the following Monday). Check if you want your DRIPs to reinvest at these yields…or take the cash and go have a steak dinner!

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Yield Agree Realty Corporation (ADC) 10/13 0.243 5.3% Alerus Financial Corporation (ALRS) 10/13 0.19 4.3% Amphenol Corporation (APH) 10/11 0.21 1.0% Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (ARE) 10/13 1.24 5.1% BancFirst Corporation (BANF) 10/16 0.43 2.0% Best Buy Co., Inc. (BBY) 10/10 0.92 5.4% Franklin Resources, Inc. (BEN) 10/13 0.3 5.0% Bank7 Corp. (BSVN) 10/10 0.21 3.8% Community Bank System, Inc. (CBU) 10/10 0.45 4.3% Cincinnati Financial Corporation (CINF) 10/16 0.75 3.0% CareTrust REIT, Inc. (CTRE) 10/13 0.28 5.4% CubeSmart (CUBE) 10/16 0.49 5.2% Curtiss-Wright Corporation (CW) 10/12 0.2 0.4% Ecolab Inc. (ECL) 10/16 0.53 1.3% EastGroup Properties, Inc. (EGP) 10/13 1.27 3.0% Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (ELS) 10/13 0.4475 2.8% Essex Property Trust, Inc. (ESS) 10/13 2.31 4.3% Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (FCPT) 10/13 0.34 6.2% Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB) 10/16 0.35 5.8% First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (FR) 10/16 0.32 2.8% Federal Realty Investment Trust (FRT) 10/16 1.09 5.0% Fulton Financial Corporation (FULT) 10/13 0.16 5.2% Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (GNTY) 10/11 0.23 3.2% Getty Realty Corp. (GTY) 10/12 0.43 6.3% Hurco Companies, Inc. (HURC) 10/16 0.16 3.0% Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (IIPR) 10/13 1.8 9.8% IF Bancorp, Inc. (IROQ) 10/13 0.2 2.7% Illinois Tool Works Inc. (ITW) 10/12 1.4 2.4% J & J Snack Foods Corp. (JJSF) 10/10 0.735 1.9% Kilroy Realty Corporation (KRC) 10/11 0.54 7.4% Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (LECO) 10/13 0.64 1.4% Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (LEG) 10/13 0.46 7.4% Main Street Capital (MAIN) 10/13 0.235 7.1% Mondelez International, Inc. (MDLZ) 10/13 0.425 2.7% Medtronic plc (MDT) 10/13 0.69 3.6% Altria Group, Inc. (MO) 10/10 0.98 9.3% Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (MPWR) 10/13 1 0.8% Motorola Solutions, Inc. (MSI) 10/13 0.88 1.3% National Fuel Gas Company (NFG) 10/13 0.495 3.8% Realty Income Corporation (O) 10/13 0.256 6.1% Omnicom Group Inc. (OMC) 10/12 0.7 3.8% Philip Morris International Inc. (PM) 10/12 1.3 5.6% Portland General Electric Company (POR) 10/16 0.475 4.7% Quanta Services, Inc. (PWR) 10/13 0.08 0.2% Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (REXR) 10/16 0.38 3.2% Raymond James Financial, Inc. (RJF) 10/16 0.42 1.7% Regal Rexnord Corporation (RRX) 10/13 0.35 1.0% Republic Services, Inc. (RSG) 10/13 0.535 1.5% Sonic Automotive, Inc. (SAH) 10/13 0.29 2.7% ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (SFBS) 10/10 0.28 2.1% Schneider National, Inc. (SNDR) 10/10 0.09 1.3% STAG Industrial, Inc. (STAG) 10/16 0.1225 4.3% Steel Dynamics, Inc. (STLD) 10/16 0.425 1.6% State Street Corporation (STT) 10/12 0.69 4.2% Sun Communities, Inc. (SUI) 10/16 0.93 3.2% Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (TMO) 10/13 0.35 0.3% TowneBank (TOWN) 10/13 0.25 4.4% Terreno Realty Corporation (TRNO) 10/13 0.45 3.1% U.S. Bancorp (USB) 10/16 0.48 6.0% Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (WASH) 10/12 0.56 8.6% W. P. Carey Inc. (WPC) 10/16 1.071 8.2% Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company (WTW) 10/16 0.84 1.6% DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (XRAY) 10/13 0.14 1.7% The York Water Company (YORW) 10/16 0.2027 2.2% Click to enlarge

I hope you found this article useful. Please let me know if you have any ideas for improving the format or data included in this series.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more microcap stocks. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.