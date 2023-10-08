andresr

Thesis

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) is a global leader in ride-hailing and food delivery, with a strong track record of growth and innovation. Uber operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities, and offers riders in various vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services. The Delivery segment allows to search for and discover restaurants for groceries, alcohol, convenience, and other retails; order a meal or other items; and Uber Direct, a white-label Delivery-as-a-Service for retailers and restaurants, as well as advertising. The Freight segment manages the transportation and logistics network, which connects shippers and carriers in the digital marketplace, including carriers upfronts, pricing, and shipment booking, and provides an on-demand platform to automate logistics end-to-end transactions for small and medium-sized businesses to global enterprises.

Uber’s Mobility and delivery segments have been the main revenue drivers. Uber’s Mobility business saw good improvement now that ride activity in the US and Canada has surpassed the pre-pandemic levels for the first time. Uber’s delivery segment was the lifeblood of the company during the pandemic when the Mobility and Freight business were affected and even though the activity has dropped from the pandemic level the demand is still strong for the delivery segment. The stock has been up 80.4% YTD, so it has been a smashing success for Uber.

Highest Market Share in the ride-hailing segment

Uber has a market share of about 68% in the ride segment as compared to its competitor Lyft, which only has 32% of the market share. According to the analysts' estimate, Uber gained a 3% additional market share over the last three years after the pandemic. Therefore, Uber has existed in a better position than it entered the pandemic. According to the RBC’s driver report, there has been a 7% increase in Uber riders’ cost over the past few months, as compared to a 15% decline in Lyft’s riders' cost per hour.

Diversified business segments and global reach

In comparison to its competitors like Lyft, who only operate in the ride-hailing segment, Uber has a diversified business that keeps its operations working smoothly like its delivery business.

Uber's global presence gives it an advantage in insurance costs over its competitors like Lyft. Insurance costs for Lyft were 27% of its revenue, as compared to 9% as that of Uber’s. US insurance is more costly than international insurance, where Uber has more presence than its competitors. One more reason is that it costs more to insure a car that carries passengers than one that carries food. Therefore, Uber has the advantage here.

The bigger scale of Uber gives it an advantage over the smaller scale of competitors. One key advantage is Uber’s ability to maintain better financial resources, which can be utilized for various purposes, including driver compensation. Gig-economy drivers often have the flexibility to work for multiple platforms simultaneously, but they tend to prioritize the platform that offers the highest earnings potential. According to RBC's data, Uber consistently outperformed Lyft in terms of bookings per hour in the 10 major markets it examined. This performance gap has widened in recent months. This data suggests that Uber's larger scale and market presence give it a competitive edge in attracting and retaining drivers.

Growth potential in the ride-sharing market.

The ride-sharing services are still in early phases. Analysts forecast that the market will grow in the coming 20–30 years. The ride-hailing services have been among the fastest-growing sectors in the last decade creating new modes of transportation, creating disruptions in the taxi and car rental industries. The growing population, low rate of car ownership among the millennials, the rising trend of on-demand transportation services, and the increasing supply of drivers are vital factors that will be responsible for the growth of the ride-hailing market.

Financials

In the second quarter of 2023, Uber delivered a significant financial turnaround, reporting a profit of $394 million compared to a staggering $2.60 billion loss in the same period the previous year. According to a FactSet poll, this impressive performance exceeded analysts' expectations, which had projected a loss of just $18 million. The driving force behind this profitability was Uber's robust operating profit, which reached $326 million, signaling a positive trend that Wall Street anticipates will persist throughout the remainder of the year.

Uber Q2 presentation

Although Uber's revenue experienced a healthy 14% increase, reaching $9.23 billion, it fell slightly short of analysts' predictions.

Uber Q2 presentation

However, a remarkable 16% growth in gross bookings, totaling $33.60 billion, exceeded expectations. Gross bookings serve as a vital indicator of consumer demand, while revenue reflects Uber's share of these transactions. Looking ahead, Uber has set its sights on projecting gross bookings within the range of $34 billion to $35 billion for the current quarter. Analysts surveyed by FactSet appear aligned with these expectations, foreseeing third-quarter bookings reaching approximately $34.09 billion.

Uber Q2 presentation

Valuation

For the valuation of Uber, I have created a simple DCF model. I have used a WACC of 9% and terminal growth of 3%.

Author's Material

According to market analysts, Uber is projected to experience revenue growth rates of 17.9% in 2023, 17% in 2024, 16.4% in 2025, 11.9% in 2026, and 11.9% in 2027. However, I am skeptical of these estimates, as they appear to be inflated, likely influenced by the recent positive GAAP profit news from the last quarter when Uber reported GAAP profits for the first time. Nevertheless, Uber's historical performance has been inconsistent, and I believe it is premature to be overly optimistic about these figures. To exercise caution, I have opted to use more conservative projections than those provided by the market analysts.

Author's Material

According to my projections, Uber's intrinsic value stands at $46.77, while its current trading price is $45.68. Consequently, I consider Uber to be reasonably valued at this time.

Author's Material

Risk

Uber operates in a highly competitive landscape, facing formidable rivals such as Lyft and Didi Chuxing in the ride-hailing market and Deliveroo and DoorDash in the food delivery market. This intense competition could lead to price wars and lower margins for Uber. Moreover, Uber is subject to regulatory challenges in many markets. For instance, the company has faced legal battles over the classification of its drivers as independent contractors versus employees. These regulatory hurdles could increase Uber's costs and disrupt its business operations. In addition, Uber relies on a network of gig workers to provide its services. These workers are not employees, which means they are not entitled to benefits such as insurance or paid time off. This dependence on gig workers could lead to labor disputes or strikes, which could disrupt Uber's business.

Finally, Uber has yet to consistently generate profits except for the last quarter. This is due to several factors, including high marketing costs and competition. If Uber is unable to become profitable, it could be difficult for the company to sustain its growth. Overall, Uber investors should carefully consider the competitive, regulatory, operational, and profitability risks associated with the stock before investing.

Conclusion

Uber Technologies (UBER) is a global leader in ride-hailing and food delivery, with strong growth prospects. Its diversified business segments, dominant market share in ride-hailing, and global reach provide competitive advantages. Uber's recent financial turnaround and positive trends signal a promising future. However, investors should be aware of intense competition, regulatory challenges, and historical profitability issues when considering investment. Overall, Uber is well-positioned, but not without risks. Therefore, my recommendation is to maintain a HOLD rating on Uber, in line with the company's intrinsic valuation.