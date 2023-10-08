Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

T-Mobile US: Expect The Market Dominance To Continue

Oct. 08, 2023 9:00 AM ETT-Mobile US, Inc. (TMUS)DTEGF, DTEGY, T, VZ3 Comments
Millennial Dividends profile picture
Millennial Dividends
285 Followers

Summary

  • Over the past ten years, TMUS has had an extraordinary run, surpassing both its competitors and the market by delivering returns that were at least double.
  • Through strategic M&A, TMUS achieved a 22.5% annualized top-line growth and increased its operating profit over 11 times since 2013, all while improving margins.
  • TMUS, with lower leverage than competitors, is poised for market share growth, expecting annualized 19% EPS growth over the next 4 years.
  • The newly announced 1.8% dividend yield and focus on stock buybacks suggest strong returns ahead, with my projection of delivering 13.8% annualized total return.

T-Mobile Reports Strong Quarterly Earnings

Joe Raedle/Getty Images News

Investment Thesis

Recently, telecommunications companies have been feeling the heat due to rising interest rates, especially with short-term CDs offering a tempting 5% yield to investors. Many investors, especially those relying on these investments for their day-to-day expenses, tend to lean

This article was written by

Millennial Dividends profile picture
Millennial Dividends
285 Followers
I'm a Financial Analyst at a major Fortune 500 firm. My aim is to create an outstanding Dividend Growth Portfolio to grow passive income. I focus on selecting top-tier companies known for their strong market presence, fortified brands, and competitive advantages. My strategy involves picking businesses with reasonable valuation, ready for significant earnings growth, all while achieving annual dividend growth surpassing 10% across both, US and European markets.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of DTEGY either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (3)

Millennial Dividends profile picture
Millennial Dividends
Article Update Today, 9:01 AM
AnalystPremium
Comments (144)
Thanks for reading my article!

If you've found the article to be interesting or helpful, and you'd like to stay updated on my future articles, consider hitting the "follow" button.

I'd also greatly appreciate hearing your thoughts, suggestions, or any questions you may have about my analysis.
B
B26354
Today, 11:44 AM
Comments (502)
TMUS has more momentum than T/VZ and may continue to grow but the momentum may slow down as CableCos further encroach into mobile territory. FWA (5G Home Internet) should continue to do well but CableCos aren't standing still, responding with $25-$40 300M-500M service where FWA is impacting them. The dust has yet to settle and not clear if anyone wins but TMUS/VZ will get some growth out of it up to a certain point.

Other growth opportunities for telcom in general are questionable such as Private 5G as enterprise are favoring unlicensed spectrum and WiFi7 addresses many issues so carriers may not benefit as much from Pri5G as hoped for. On IoT, most devices are home based to fixed WiFi and mobile IoT service is mostly bought at wholesale very cheap. ATT leads with more IoT devices than phones yet revenue is relative pennies as most IoT uses very little data.

Many compare telcom to utilities but most utilities tend to have little if any competition and can milk some of their infrastructure investments potentially for decades - and still not doing well this year. Telcom has more competition than ever (CableCos now offering similar services, enterprise competition increasing) and tends to only get a decade out of infrastructure investments (possibly no ROI) before another round of Capex spending that tends to lead to more debt.

TMUS has a big advantage of no legacy infrastructure/services and technically competent C Suite making better decisions but telcom as a whole is stagnating while still high capex and competition increasing while the user base (TAM) is not increasing.
I
Institutional Working No More
Today, 11:41 AM
Comments (658)
TMUS easy decade is over. SoftBank was gifted M&A via progressive judiciary decision in USA giving them easy customers and cheap frequencies.

That’s all over as SoftBank pursues other growth sectors and TMUS has to move from growth to value and institute a divided to attract investors in the carrier oligopoly USA.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.