BMEZ: Healthy 8% Yield, Big 17% Discount, ~8 Years To 'Maturity'

Summary

  • BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust announced a distribution cut, and this unique CEF now trades at an unusually large discount to NAV.
  • With inception just before the pandemic, BMEZ had no price gains to support the distribution when the market fell, thus was forced into an ROC trap and then distribution rightsizing.
  • BMEZ is a "Term" Trust that will dissolve in 2032, thereby giving investors a liquidity event at NAV (if you buy at a discount, you'll be made whole at "maturity").
businessman sitting on green landscape with laptop computer looking at city view with storm of money

Big Dividends PLUS, Blue Harbinger

imagedepotpro/iStock via Getty Images

The BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust (NYSE:BMEZ) is a closed-end fund ("CEF") that recently announced a distribution cut, and now trades at an usually large discount to Net Asset Value (“NAV”). We review the

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of BMEZ either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Comments (5)

upnorthwi
upnorthwi
Yesterday, 6:34 PM
Investing Group
Comments (1.02K)
Had BSTZ and BMEZ, sold both after they cut the dividend.
Blue Harbinger
Blue Harbinger
Yesterday, 7:03 PM
Investing Group LeaderPremium
Comments (2.59K)
@upnorthwi
Technically, they could have just kept paying 100% ROC (to maintain the distribution) until NAV was $0.00, and you would have kept holding??
t
tennis111
Yesterday, 6:28 PM
Premium
Comments (410)
Biotech has been in a bear market for the past 2 1/2 years. I think it will do very well in the future and I have been adding to BMEZ down to the lows. I think the discount is very attractive, and I think the recent dividend change is a positive move. I plan to hold it for many years.
iel76
iel76
Yesterday, 6:23 PM
Premium
Comments (833)
I'm never investing in anything with BlackRock as a manager. They have multiple agendas, (ESG for example), and shareholders are not at the top of their list. That said, this particular fund has performed better than many of the others they manage so if BlackRock is your thing...

To conclude...In a world full of fund managers, I choose to go elsewhere.
Blue Harbinger
Blue Harbinger
Yesterday, 7:00 PM
Investing Group LeaderPremium
Comments (2.59K)
@iel76
Agreed. Fiduciary laws are supposed to protect investors from ESG managers gone wild.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
