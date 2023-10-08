Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

S&P 500: Bulls Have The Ball - Week Starting 9th October (Technical Analysis)

Andrew McElroy profile picture
Andrew McElroy
12.48K Followers

Summary

  • The S&P 500 made lower lows this week and reversed sharply on Friday. Higher timeframe charts now look more constructive.
  • NFP's blowout number and the stock market's reaction is a warning to bears, but the rally stalled at key levels.
  • News from Israel will cause a Monday gap down and create a key test for the developing reversal.

Currency and Exchange Stock Chart for Finance and Economy Display

cemagraphics

Last week's article attempted to answer the question "is the bottom in?" and concluded in all likelihood it wasn't: "the weak September close and the usual pattern of a lower low in October means a drop to 4200 at the 200dma and

This article was written by

Andrew McElroy profile picture
Andrew McElroy
12.48K Followers
Andrew McElroy has been an independent trader since 2009. He is Chief Analyst at Matrixtrade and author of the ebook 'Fractal Market Mastery.'  Andrew has developed a unique system of technical analysis which is combined with an understanding of market drivers to make high probability calls on market direction and reversal points.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.